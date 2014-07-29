The New ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Teaser Will Make You Sad Its The Final Season

The series finale of True Blood can’t get here soon enough, not only because Burnsy is slowly going insane while recapping it and we’re all worried about him, but also because once we’re done with Vampire Bill, that mean it’s Chalky time. The final season of Boardwalk Empire kicks off on September 7th, and now we have an “Invitation to the Set” to go along with a terrific trailer.
In the clip below, creator Terence Winter talks about what fans should expect over the final eight episodes. Most of it looks great — as in, it literally looks great, with a lot more color than we’re accustomed to — but I’m curious why with so few episodes left, he decided now’s the time for flashbacks to Nucky’s childhood. We don’t need gaps filled in, we need Capone talking about who dies.
Imagine how tough it must be to know that you got your big break as an actor because a producer said “Yes. Of everyone who auditioned, you are the one who screams ‘teenage Steve Buscemi’.”
As long as we’re doing flashbacks this season, there needs to be at least one flashback scene with Arnold Rothstein. That’s the only fan service that I will require. Maybe a memory from Luciano or something, since it seems like he’s gonna be a big part of the season.
The jump to 1931 looks great, but I’m puzzled by the need for flashbacks at this late point. Seems like they’re going to be spreading themselves a little thin.
Right? Fuck the flashbacks.
I already hate ’em.
I’m pretty ok with this show ending. It’s never risen above a B grade or inspired much passion or emotion from me at all.
I’m all for this, though I will join the rest in the confusion that the rest have for the need to flashback. I think it might just be a way to say “we’ve show you the middle and where it brings us, so let’s give you the beginning and the end all in one season.”
Only 8 episodes? Lame.
Wait.. a 7 year jump and both Chalky AND Narcisse are still alive and at each other’s throats? For fuck’s sake someone kill the other already!
This is the best show on HBO since The Wire. Going to miss it a ton :(
They screwed it up. The most fun has been from watching Capone and Luciano rise, and Van Alden do whatever crazy shit he does. Not to mention a half a dozen awesome supporting characters. I’m sure the season will be good, but it’s not what it should be.
Wish they’d spun Chalky’s story off into a sister series or something.
It crowded and diminished the BE show.
The whole thing seems rushed. I’m very disappointed they are ending it so soon. I feel like they could have gotten at least another 2 seasons out of it. I was really looking forward to seeing Al Capone’s rise to power but now its jumping almost straight to the end of it.
I just hope they answer the question of rather or not Van Alden becomes Frank Nitti?
I am not one for spin offs, but I wouldn’t mind one for lucky’s commission.