NBC

Jim Krasinski is the last guy you’d expect to want an Office reunion, considering he has a flourishing film career and he plays the lead role on Jack Ryan; he (and his bank account) doesn’t need to return to Dunder Mifflin. But he’s also the biggest proponent of getting the band (Scrantonicity) back together.

“Where is Jim? What is he doing?” the A Quiet Place director wondered earlier this year. “I actually don’t know, and I’m really looking forward to it. People have asked if I would do sort of a reunion-type thing, and yes, for exactly that reason. I need the incredible writers of our show to tell me what he’s doing, because I’m kinda worried about him.” Angela Kinsey is also game, as is Jenna Fischer.

But not Steve Carell. He has a good reason, too.

“I think because of [The Office being on Netflix] there’s been a resurgence in interest in the show, and talk about bringing it back,” the Beautiful Boy star told Esquire. “But apart from the fact that I just don’t think that’s a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted ten years ago. The climate’s different. I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, so much of it was predicated on inappropriate behavior. I mean, he’s certainly not a model boss. A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded. That’s the point, you know? But I just don’t know how that would fly now. There’s a very high awareness of offensive things today — which is good, for sure. But at the same time, when you take a character like that too literally, it doesn’t really work.”

I don’t see what’s so problematic about Michael…

NBC

Ah yes. Carry on.

