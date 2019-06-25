‘The Office’ Is Officially Leaving Netflix At The Beginning Of 2021

NBC

We’ve long known this day was coming, but here it is: Netflix announced that The Office — which is to say the American version of the British instant classic, and one of the most watched pieces of content on the streaming giant — will be leaving for NBCUniversal’s forthcoming streaming service at the beginning of 2021.

We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021 — Netflix US (@netflix) June 25, 2019

“We’re sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts’ content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021,” Netflix wrote on their Twitter account.

At their advance warning comes with ample preparatory time; Michael Scott and company won’t be skedaddling for a whole six months. That leaves you plenty of time to do your multiple spins through all nine seasons.

Of course, don’t forget to devote some time to another long-running NBC comedy program leaving an entire year prior to The Office: All 10 seasons of Friends will also be heading to NBCUniversal, but at the start of 2020, not 2021. That’s to say nothing of all the other NBC content currently living on Netflix that won’t be there forever.

Keep in mind, you can also turn on your television and watch both The Office and Friends, which air fairly non-stop on syndication. And remember: If it seems like one day there will be nothing on Netflix worth watching, there’s always new Adam Sandler movies.