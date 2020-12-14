The Office leaves Netflix on December 31, 2020. On January 1, 2021, all nine seasons will appear on Peacock, but only two of them will be free.

NBCUniversal’s streaming service has a free tier for subscribers, but seasons three through nine are behind a paywall. The only way to watch “Beach Games,” “Dinner Party,” and most of the show’s best episodes is to sign up for Peacock Premium ($4.99/month), or the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99). Or you can watch the DVDs, or wait for the reruns on Comedy Central, or buy individual episodes on iTunes or Amazon or… Peacock is the easiest option, however. Plus, there’s bonus content.

“Having The Office back in the NBC family opens up access to a lot of extra content that we originally shot,” creator Greg Daniels said in a statement. “The experience on Peacock should feel like a celebration of The Office for fans.” Daniels “went back into the dailies of The Office with the show’s original editors to find footage that was cut for time,” according to Variety, and restored the “fun” footage to the Peacock cuts.

There will also be:

-Curated themed episode collections such as the best of the Scranton branch holiday parties and fan-favorite cameo appearances -Other behind-the-scenes footage including bloopers, featurettes, and interviews. -The Office Zen, a 24/7 channel of ambient noise devoted to the sights and sounds of the office for anyone working at home. -A range of clip playlists to chronicle pranks (featuring Jim Halpert and Dwight K. Schrute); best office romances (featuring Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly); and office words of wisdom (feat. former regional manager Michael Scott).

Many Kevin can pay for everyone’s Premium account. He’s got the dough.

