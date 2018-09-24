Listen To ‘The Office’ Theme Song Played By A Marching Band

#The Office
09.23.18 1 hour ago

NBC

A good marching band thinks outside the box. There’s a glory in being the outfit that plays a song no one has covered before. A good example: The Louisiana State University marching band took the field of a recent LSU Tigers game to play the theme from the American version of The Office.

The band went all out: They spelled the name of their show with their formation. They then proceeded to prove that The Office theme — written by Jay Ferguson, once a member of the prog rock band Spirit — sounds pretty darn good when played by a tight, brassy marching band.

As per Saturday Down South, The Office theme was just one of many TV themes as part of a medley. Other themes that were played include The Simpsons, Parks and Recreation, Friends, Game of Thrones, I Dream of Jeannie, and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

