The New ‘Sharknado 2’ Trailer Has Finally Arrived To Change Everything

We are just 22 days away from the centerpiece of SyFy’s Sharknado Week festivities, as the sequel to the 2013 made-for-TV hit debuts at 9 PM ET on July 30. But it was time for SyFy to put up or shut up with the advertisements and teasers, because this is a society fueled by trailers, and we needed a Sharknado 2: The Second One trailer weeks ago, gosh dang it. Fortunately, SyFy made good last night with the first full trailer for this disasterpiece that now has New York City as the main target of a massive tornado filled with man-eating sharks.
Ian Ziering and Tara Reid are back as Fin and April, respectively, and it’s up to them to save mankind with their amazing acting skills. This time, though, they’re being joined by more star power than we can possibly handle, as Vivica A. Fox and Judd Hirsch have accepted paychecks, while Mark McGrath and Billy Ray Cyrus are turning in the music careers they don’t have any more to show off their lack of acting chops. Andy Dick plays a smartass NYPD office and TNA superstar Kurt Angle shows up as the FDNY chief. Also, Judah Friedlander is back (will he have a zany hat???) and Kelly Osbourne takes on the role of a lifetime as a flight attendant.
Oh, and Subway’s Jared Fogle is in Sharknado 2, because SyFy is nothing if not relevant.
+1 for giving Vivica A. Fox a job. Never understood why her career went to poo. She’s nice to look at.
-1000 for putting in Andy Dick. Never forgive, never forget. Miss you every day Phil Hartman.
I just don’t get Andy Dick. Much like Pauly Shore, he’s not funny, nor does he have any work that redeems him…
Andy Dick was great on Newsradio. Terrible in everything else.
If Kurt Angle doesn’t German suplex a shark, I will be disappointed. Not mad, disappointed.
Which is worse.
Sharknado needs some Ninjas.
Needs more of that Nova chick…
I’m not sure I’m feeling this anymore. The first one was so cheesy that it was fun to watch once, but I’d never watch it again. Since this seems like more of the same, I’m just not sure. This would be like Snakes on a Plane getting a sequel.
yea this doesnt have the same appeal as the first…that one worked cuz they were trying to be sorta sincere and they put out a shitty, yet entertaining product. now they are in on the joke and are ACTUALLY trying to be shitty. and those twitter quotes….but ill still watch it after many many blunts.