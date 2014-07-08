The New ‘Sharknado 2’ Trailer Has Finally Arrived To Change Everything

We are just 22 days away from the centerpiece of SyFy’s Sharknado Week festivities, as the sequel to the 2013 made-for-TV hit debuts at 9 PM ET on July 30. But it was time for SyFy to put up or shut up with the advertisements and teasers, because this is a society fueled by trailers, and we needed a Sharknado 2: The Second One trailer weeks ago, gosh dang it. Fortunately, SyFy made good last night with the first full trailer for this disasterpiece that now has New York City as the main target of a massive tornado filled with man-eating sharks.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ian Ziering and Tara Reid are back as Fin and April, respectively, and it’s up to them to save mankind with their amazing acting skills. This time, though, they’re being joined by more star power than we can possibly handle, as Vivica A. Fox and Judd Hirsch have accepted paychecks, while Mark McGrath and Billy Ray Cyrus are turning in the music careers they don’t have any more to show off their lack of acting chops. Andy Dick plays a smartass NYPD office and TNA superstar Kurt Angle shows up as the FDNY chief. Also, Judah Friedlander is back (will he have a zany hat???) and Kelly Osbourne takes on the role of a lifetime as a flight attendant.

Oh, and Subway’s Jared Fogle is in Sharknado 2, because SyFy is nothing if not relevant.