The Only TV Award Show That Matters Honors ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Orphan Black,’ Louis C.K.

Something something award shows suck something something especially TV award shows something something Modern Family something something KILL THE POSERS something something no TV no beer something something. Now that we’ve got that out of the way: of the dozens of award shows that aim to salute the best that TV has to offer, only a few of them ever get it right, most notably the Television Critics Awards, held last night in L.A.
To the surprise of only those who think Pretty Little Liars is the #BESTSHOW #EVA, Breaking Bad took home Program of the Year, while drama and comedy went to Game of Thrones and Parks and Recreation (yay)/The Big Bang Theory (boo), respectively. Tatiana Maslany and Louis C.K. were awarded for their “individual achievements” in their genres, while the dearly departed Bunheads won Best Youth Program. (Amazing fly on the wall scene: “Outstanding TCA Awards moment: Boo from Bunheads taking a picture with Mike from Breaking Bad.”)
And then there’s C.K. calling Maslany a bitch.
“Boy this is awfully nice…it is,” said Individual Achievement in Comedy winner Louis C.K., eying the trophy and noting if he ever opens a diner he can put the list of cocktail specials on it. “No, it’s beautiful. It’s literally a plastic piece of shit. I don’t blame that bitch [absent best actress winner Tatiana Maslany, who sent in one of the night’s several taped acceptance speeches] for not coming. I really am grateful – see, sometimes comedy undercuts feelings. It’s a problem I deal with all the time.” (Via)
Those two should star in a buddy cop clone comedy right now. Full list of winners below.
Individual Achievement in Drama
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black – BBC
Individual Achievement in Comedy
Louis C.K., Louie – FX
Best News/Information Show
Ken Burns, The Central Park Five – PBS
Best Youth Program
Bunheads – ABC Family
Best Reality Programming
Shark Tank – ABC
Outstanding New Program
The Americans – FX
Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Special
Behind the Candelabra – HBO
Best Drama Series
Game Of Thrones – HBO
Best Comedy Series – TIE
CBS’s The Big Bang Theory and NBC’s Parks and Recreation
Career Achievement Award
Barbara Walters
Heritage Award
Norman Lear’s All in the Family
Program of the Year
Breaking Bad, AMC (Via)
So much better…. but still no individual achievement for Ron motherfucking Swanson? Well I guess no one’s perfect….
What’s up with Jon Snow in that picture? His body language is like he’s at a funeral for his girlfriend’s mom. Like he doesn’t give a shit about the person who died but he still wants to look respectful, while glancing downwards at his girl’s tits.
“This award show matters, because it picked shows I like!”
…
DEEP.
big bang theory, come on
In that context, getting called a bitch by Louis C.K. is just the icing on the cake.
At least someone knows that Tatiana Maslany should get all the awards.
It’s like being called bitch by Aaron Paul, a great compliment.
Yeah the TCA may happen to honor more of this community’s favorite shows than other award shows, but it’s still just as worthless and pointless as any other award show.
Well, awarding that fantastic certain actress of Orphan Black makes them at least better than the emmys.
DEEP
I thought Hannibal and Recify were slightly better than The Americans (and either should have won best new show of the year), but aside from that, it’s a mostly pretty good list.
I assume there won’t be any Emmy coverage this year? Or the Golden Globes.
I think the correct answer is that all awards shows are dung.