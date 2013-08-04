The Only TV Award Show That Matters Honors ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Orphan Black,’ Louis C.K.

Something something award shows suck something something especially TV award shows something something Modern Family something something KILL THE POSERS something something no TV no beer something something. Now that we’ve got that out of the way: of the dozens of award shows that aim to salute the best that TV has to offer, only a few of them ever get it right, most notably the Television Critics Awards, held last night in L.A.

To the surprise of only those who think Pretty Little Liars is the #BESTSHOW #EVA, Breaking Bad took home Program of the Year, while drama and comedy went to Game of Thrones and Parks and Recreation (yay)/The Big Bang Theory (boo), respectively. Tatiana Maslany and Louis C.K. were awarded for their “individual achievements” in their genres, while the dearly departed Bunheads won Best Youth Program. (Amazing fly on the wall scene: “Outstanding TCA Awards moment: Boo from Bunheads taking a picture with Mike from Breaking Bad.”)

And then there’s C.K. calling Maslany a bitch.

“Boy this is awfully nice…it is,” said Individual Achievement in Comedy winner Louis C.K., eying the trophy and noting if he ever opens a diner he can put the list of cocktail specials on it. “No, it’s beautiful. It’s literally a plastic piece of shit. I don’t blame that bitch [absent best actress winner Tatiana Maslany, who sent in one of the night’s several taped acceptance speeches] for not coming. I really am grateful – see, sometimes comedy undercuts feelings. It’s a problem I deal with all the time.” (Via)

Those two should star in a buddy cop clone comedy right now. Full list of winners below.

Individual Achievement in Drama

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black – BBC Individual Achievement in Comedy

Louis C.K., Louie – FX Best News/Information Show

Ken Burns, The Central Park Five – PBS Best Youth Program

Bunheads – ABC Family Best Reality Programming

Shark Tank – ABC Outstanding New Program

The Americans – FX Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Special

Behind the Candelabra – HBO Best Drama Series

Game Of Thrones – HBO Best Comedy Series – TIE

CBS’s The Big Bang Theory and NBC’s Parks and Recreation Career Achievement Award

Barbara Walters Heritage Award

Norman Lear’s All in the Family Program of the Year

Breaking Bad, AMC (Via)

(Via)