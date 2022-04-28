Netflix just released the trailer for The Pentaverate starring Mike Meyers, Mike Meyers, Mike Meyers, Mike Meyers, Mike Meyers, Mike Meyers, and Mike Meyers. According to a press release, Mike Myers will be playing eight new characters in the series including:

Ken Scarborough: An old-school Canadian news journalist who sets out to expose the Pentaverate and win his job back

Anthony Lansdowne: A New England conspiracy theorist, determined to expose the Pentaverate

Rex Smith: A far-right radio host and highly prominent conspiracy theorist

Lord Lordington: The Pentaverate’s oldest and highest-ranking member.

Bruce Baldwin: Former media mogul

Mishu Ivanov: Ex-Russian oligarch

Shep Gordon: Former Rock-N-Roll manager

Jason Eccleston: A tech genius who invented the Pentaverate’s supercomputer, MENTOR

The film marks Meyers’ first leading role since 2008’s The Love Guru. Following a small role in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds, Meyers took an eight-year hiatus from live-action acting, until he appeared in small roles in 2018 films Terminal and Bohemian Rhapsody. Here’s the show’s description, per Netflix:

What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!

The comedy also stars Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West. It will include special appearances from Rob Lowe and Maria Menounos. The Pentaverate drops on Netflix Thursday, May 5.