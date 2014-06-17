The Philadelphia Zoo Has Adorable Black-Footed Cat Kittens With ‘Game Of Thrones’ Inspired Names

The Philadelphia Zoo welcomed their first litter of African Black-Footed Cat kittens back in April — one of the smallest species of wild cats in the entire world — named Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion after Daenerys’s three dragons on Game of Thrones. In the wild, a fully grown adult male Black-Footed Cat weighs about four pounds, while the female weighs in just under three. So what I really mean to say here is OMG, MINIATURE KITTENS. I just want to Elmira them to death.

Hang on a second, it somehow just occurred to me that the Philadelphia Zoo is literally only like 2.5 miles from my house. Enjoy these photos, I’ll be back in a second.

*puts on pants, runs to the zoo*

OK, if anyone asks, I was here writing the entire time and don’t know ANYTHING about the crazy lady who just held up three zookeepers at knifepoint. (ISN’T THAT RIGHT, POOPY PIE KITTENS?)

You can see more photos at the Philadelphia Zoo’s Facebook page, and here’s a video of them being introduced into their habitat for the first time:

(The Philadelphia Zoo via MyModernNet)