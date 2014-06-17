The Philadelphia Zoo Has Adorable Black-Footed Cat Kittens With ‘Game Of Thrones’ Inspired Names

#Daenerys Targaryen #Game of Thrones
06.17.14 4 years ago 11 Comments

The Philadelphia Zoo welcomed their first litter of African Black-Footed Cat kittens back in April — one of the smallest species of wild cats in the entire world — named Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion after Daenerys’s three dragons on Game of Thrones. In the wild, a fully grown adult male Black-Footed Cat weighs about four pounds, while the female weighs in just under three. So what I really mean to say here is OMG, MINIATURE KITTENS. I just want to Elmira them to death.

Hang on a second, it somehow just occurred to me that the Philadelphia Zoo is literally only like 2.5 miles from my house. Enjoy these photos, I’ll be back in a second.

*puts on pants, runs to the zoo*

OK, if anyone asks, I was here writing the entire time and don’t know ANYTHING about the crazy lady who just held up three zookeepers at knifepoint. (ISN’T THAT RIGHT, POOPY PIE KITTENS?)

You can see more photos at the Philadelphia Zoo’s Facebook page, and here’s a video of them being introduced into their habitat for the first time:

(The Philadelphia Zoo via MyModernNet)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daenerys Targaryen#Game of Thrones
TAGSCuteDaenerys TargaryenDRAGONSgame of thronesKittensPHILADELPHIAphiladelphia zoo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP