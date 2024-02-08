Kate Winslet and HBO can’t quit each other, thank god. Many years after Mildred Pierce, the Titanic star brought it with Mare of Easttown, a canned cheese-fueled mystery/thriller/drama that left viewers wanting another season. That could eventually happen, but first, Winslet will appear as a messy authoritarian ruler (of an unspecified European country) in an upcoming limited series, The Regime.

As the above trailer shows (with a dash of Hugh Grant), Winslet is the chancellor of a dying regime, for which she will do anything to stay on top. That includes becoming increasingly awful to her underlings and apparently driving the country into war. She even takes a Zoom call from an ice bath, so at least we haven’t seen that in the U.S., right? Yet. From the show’s synopsis:

The darkly comedic six-episode series tells the story of life within the walls of a modern authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. After not leaving the palace for quite some time, Chancellor Elena Vernham (Kate Winslet) has grown increasingly paranoid and unstable when she turns to a volatile soldier, Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts), as an unlikely confidant. As Zubak’s influence over the chancellor continues to grow, Elena’s attempts to expand her power eventually result in both the palace and the country fracturing around her.

The series also stars Martha Plimpton, and Matthias Schoenaerts, and Guillaume Gallienne.

HBO’s The Regime premieres on Sunday, March 3.