Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson is not only a man of many (2) names, but also a man of many talents. We all can recognize his acting abilities, his impressive singing voice and his violent punches. The Rock, Dave Bautista, and John Cena should really team up for a buddy comedy.

What maybe you didn’t know about The Rock, however, is that he’s the co-owner of the United Football League. But Larry David did. He knows all.

While on The Tonight Show, The Rock reenacted a phone call between himself and David in which the Curb Your Enthusiasm actor requested some rule changes to the UFL. “Larry David calls me, first of all, Larry’s f*cking crazy,” the Moana star said. “Larry, if you guys don’t know, he is so kicker-[averse]. He hates this idea that they’ll play a game and the players will leave it all out on the field and it can, at times, come down to the kicker. He hates that idea.” Because David hated the idea, he called up The Rock to change it.

Johnson then gave his best Larry David impression to reenact the scene. Even though he’s an actor, Johnson is not good at doing another person’s voice. “He goes, ‘Y-You’re going to launch the new league, right? … What can we do about the kickers? Do we need the kickers?'” he said as the Curb Your Enthusiasm creator, adding, “I do a terrible Larry David impression. We had this spirited conversation.” Johnson then confirmed that they did “tweak” some of the rules, but kickers are still necessary to the game. “We need the kickers, by the way, because kickers are an amazing component of football,” he said.

Johnson didn’t mind the call out, especially coming from someone who has very public beef with a puppet. The Rock has had his fair share of conflict with said puppet, so the two are more alike than he thinks. He added, “Dude, it was the greatest phone call to get. We’d never spoken before and he’s awesome, he’s brilliant. It felt like [it was] the final episode of Curb.” Cue the theme song.

You can watch his “impression” at around the 1:45 mark below:

Luckily, there are two sides to every story! David gave his own take on the ordeal, though he doesn’t attempt an impression of The Rock. That would probably get him punched. He doesn’t quite feel like he has been heard, though. Check out his complaints below:

(Via EW)