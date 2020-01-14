Brothers Joe and Anthony Russo are pretty busy post-Avengers: Endgame, using the power they amassed over four MCU titles — plus whatever leftover love they scored from You, Me and Dupree — to helm projects free of superheroes and superpowers. We can expect Cherry, their Tom Holland thriller, later this year, while at the latest Television Critics Association tour they revealed, as per Entertainment Weekly, that they’re also doing a super-ambitious show for Amazon Prime.

Called Citadel, it’s described as a “multi-layered global series,” meaning that it will feature interconnected stories produced in India, Italy, Mexico, and, of course, the U.S., each performed in their respective country’s local language? The latter edition will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden, also recently seen as Elton John’s heartbreaker of a manager/boyfriend in last summer’s biopic, Rocketman.

Details about Citadel, such as plot or even genre, are currently thin on the ground, but one thing’s for sure: the Russos like helming peerlessly ambitious and perhaps needlessly complicated projects. Is a multi-winged show with segments filmed around the globe more or less of a headache than orchestrating a royal rumble boasting every single Avengers/Marvel character as well as the very famous and very busy actors who play them? We’ll find out eventually!

(Via EW)