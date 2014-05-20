Actor Michael Jace, who starred as Julien Lowe on FX’s The Shield and also had small bit parts in Forrest Gump, The Replacements, and Arli$$, was arrested in Los Angeles this morning after his wife was found shot to death in their home, proving everyone involved with Arli$$ is a monster.
Officers responded to the 5400 block of South Brynhurst Avenue (map) around 8:30 p.m. Monday night, according to Detective Sal LaBarbera with the Los Angeles Police Department.
When they arrived, officers discovered that Jace’s wife April, 40, had been shot multiple times.
Jace, 51, was outside the home when police got to the scene. He was initially detained and then arrested around 2:15 a.m., according to LaBarbera. The couple’s two children, both boys under the age of 10, were inside when the shooting occurred, he added. It was not immediately clear whether they actually witnessed the shooting. (Via)
Thankfully, neither of the children were injured, and they’re now staying with relatives.
Reading other reports, he apparently called the cops himself and told them he shot her and willingly waited for them to show up. Some are also implying domestic violence was a factor, as in she beat him and he snapped or something.
July 13, 1965 (age 48) according to wikipedia. He also played the baby daddy of Lydia(Regina King) on Southland.
His story arc on ‘The Shield’ was pretty intriguing, with the being gay but not wanting to be gay, and the gay conversion ‘therapy,’ and the sham wife-and-kids setup.
But then they just … dropped it. I guess with the series’ end in sight, Ryan et al focused on more important storylines.
The actor apparently said he didn’t want to act gay anymore so he got shuffled to the side of the show.
