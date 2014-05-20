‘The Shield’ Star Michael Jace Was Charged In His Wife’s Shooting Death

05.20.14 16 Comments

Actor Michael Jace, who starred as Julien Lowe on FX’s The Shield and also had small bit parts in Forrest Gump, The Replacements, and Arli$$, was arrested in Los Angeles this morning after his wife was found shot to death in their home, proving everyone involved with Arli$$ is a monster.

According to KTLA:

Officers responded to the 5400 block of South Brynhurst Avenue (map) around 8:30 p.m. Monday night, according to Detective Sal LaBarbera with the Los Angeles Police Department.

When they arrived, officers discovered that Jace’s wife April, 40, had been shot multiple times.

Jace, 51, was outside the home when police got to the scene. He was initially detained and then arrested around 2:15 a.m., according to LaBarbera. The couple’s two children, both boys under the age of 10, were inside when the shooting occurred, he added. It was not immediately clear whether they actually witnessed the shooting. (Via)

Thankfully, neither of the children were injured, and they’re now staying with relatives.

Via KTLA

