The Simpsons characters aren’t supposed to die. They’re supposed to live forever in background gags and flashback episodes. Moleman will get the last laugh and outlast us all. There have been a few permanent deaths in Springfield, however, including Fat Tony (good thing he has a look-alike cousin named Fit Tony), Maude Flanders (regrettably), and now, Larry Dalrymple.

“Who,” even the most hardcore Simpsons fan might be wondering?

Larry the barfly, as he’s better known, has been on the show since the first episode, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire,” almost exclusively in scenes set at Moe’s Tavern. He’s the drunk who isn’t Sam. Sadly, Larry met his maker in season 35’s “Cremains of the Day.” He died doing what he loved: drinking beer at Moe’s. “I don’t like the sound of that squish,” Carl says after Moe pokes Larry’s corpse with a mop. He’s later described as a “sad, balding drunk who hung out at Moe’s.” RIP. Pour out a 40 of Duff Dry in his honor.

The Simpsons executive producer Tim Long told TMZ that “he’s sorry to those fans upset about the death, and the sad episode in general… but, he says he likes that fans seemed to take it as hard as Homer and the gang did during the episode — because it speaks to how beloved the show still is.”

Larry joins Bleeding Gums Murphy and Dr. Marvin Monroe in the Dead Characters Who Were Never Popular Hall of Fame.

