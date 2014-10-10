‘The Simpsons’ Predicted The Ebola Outbreak Is The New ‘The Simpsons’ Predicted 9/11

What else is Matt Groening not telling us? His show, The Simpsons, not only predicted the attacks on September 11th, but also the Ebola outbreak that’s increased Google searches for “am i going to die” by 837% In the 1997 episode, “Lisa’s Sax,” Marge offers to read a depressed Bart a book: Curious George and the Ebola Virus. He declines…UNLIKE THE U.S. GOVERNMENT WHICH AGREED TO KILL ITS CITIZENS. Anyway, only one citizen was brave enough to speak out about the “coincidence.”
His name is Gamblor, I mean, Thecontroversy7, and he speaks the #truth.
Is there something we are not being told? Is it by pure chance & coincidence that the Simpsons would do predictive programming? There has been numerous predictions from The Simpsons which revealed futuristic events which came to pass. What of the Ebola recurrence in 2014? Is it planned or is it just by natural means? Ebola was not in the 90’s, but it happened long ago in the mid 70’s… But The Simpsons reveal in late 90’s Ebola virus… Interesting right?
Right. Still not a believer? Get a load of this.
check out the date the episode aired October 19 that is 911 in reverse – this is a marvelous video – great research – great work – also 1997 that is “8” which is the Ebola virus 911 – 8 no coincidence there baby!!!!
I bet Waylon Smithers knew AIDS was going to happen, too.
But… October is the 10th month.
Oh nevermind.
Lousy smarch weather.
There wasn’t an ebola outbreak in the 90s, but with the success of the book The Hot Zone and the movie Outbreak, everyone knew what Ebola was. Hell, I was in 6th grade and knew about it.
Actually there was in…1995 in Zaire around 250 people died from it, the most since 1976 up at that point until last year & this year which has been in the 4000+
Now all we need is for Matt Groening to die under really unusual circumstances and the illuminati theorists/conspiracy theorists percentage will also shoot up 837% lol.
They also predicted Super Bowl winners.
*holds mug in front of mouth
We’re through the looking glass people. Or is it, sheeple! Wake up!
Reverse vampires?
The Simpsons also went to Brazil and a mere 12 years later what country saw massive protests about the world cup? WAKE UP AND SMELL THE COFFEE SHEEPLE
And don’t you remember the episode where Bill Clinton and Bob Dole were running against each other for President, and alien monster Kang was elected instead?
Tell me that didn’t come true, in a way, in 2000, when George W. Bush was elected?
Don’t blame me, I voted for Kodos.
Does no one remember ‘The Hot Zone’? That book was such a big deal that I ended up doing a school project on Ebola in 4th grade. Jesus, internet people can be stupid.
” also 1997 that is “8” which is the Ebola virus 911 – 8 no coincidence there baby!!!!”
HAHAHAHAH. Ahhh. So good.
*smokes cigarette*
“also 1997 that is “8” which is the Ebola virus 911”
I can’t argue with that, because I’m not sure how.
ive read that sentence 4 or 5 times now and im pretty sure it tried to retard me
1+9+9+7=26
2+6=8
Digit-sum arithmetic, baby.
I can’t figure out the second bit though. Or why the first bit is even relevant…
Using ebola as a joke is not a prediction.
Futurama talked about visiting the Ebola planet in season 1 episode 8… I think Matt Groening has some explaining to do
Star Trek and other sci-fi movies had shown us wonders of comunication in a TV screen and smart-phones and such things like those. Inventors made them possible!
Matt Groenig had shown us this messages and bad guys made an effort to make them a reality!
In my country this is called INSPIRATION!
One of these days we will see a State condemning Matt, because he inspired bad guys to do such evil things!!!
THINK ABOUT IT!
If you’re wondering what that noise is, it’s me grumbling/moaning my disapproval at the “1 October 19 that is 911 in reverse”.
October (10 month) 19 is 9-11 backwards. 1, 0,1, 9. You don’t count it as a 10, but a 1. Zero has no value.