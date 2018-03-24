Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Simpsons has an odd connection to the Donald Trump presidency thanks to the show’s “prediction” that the “billionaire” would become president. If anything, it just shows how much of a joke-turned-reality the Trump presidency really is. Since the election, Trump has been mocked by the show several times, usually in a far more direct way than in the past. The show has perfected its representation of Trump, his famous hair, and the numerous headlines he’s made since entering The White House.

They’ve even gotten into making fun of his administration, adding in cartoon versions of his many cabinet members and advisors. This includes all the folks he has fired, including Rex Tillerson in this latest short: