The Super Bowl Half-Time Show Performer May Have Been Chosen, And Sadly It’s Not Weird Al

Sports website Terez Owens is reporting that the NFL is circling its choice for the performer of the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show, and unfortuantely, despite all the lobbying on his behalf, it’s not Weird Al Yankovic.
From Terez Owens:
We’re being told this year’s performer already has serious ties to the National Football League. A few inside sources revealed to us that Carrie Underwood most likely will be doing the super bowl halftime show this year. Football fans already know her from Sunday Night Football, and country music is more mainstream than ever. Can’t go wrong with this pick.-TO
That’s basically the safest choice possible, isn’t it? There will be no surprise antics. No one will be offended. She’s not too young. She’s not too old. She’s recognizable. And she’s kind of boring. It’s my favorite kind of Super Bowl halftime performance: The one I don’t feel compelled to watch because I’d rather be loading up on more wings or, depending on the teams and the score, passing out face first in my wings.
She’s just such a dynamic performer, and I think that sh-zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
+1 to you sir.
Why can’t we just have Frisbee catching dogs?
The already tried that with The Judds.
Well, my mom will be excited, at least.
Whatever. Maybe Up With People are still available?
Can we giver her the Rey Misterio Royal Rumble reaction? Weird Al is my Daniel Bryan.
Are they ever going to get someone that people who watch football actually listen to?
Unfortunately, Carrie Underwood is who the overwhelming majority of NFL fans listen to.
Moreover, the Superbowl isn’t the time to trot out the buttrock your average NFL fan listens to. The Superbowl has to be as bland as possible to appeal to the 100 million people they will be throwing expensive commercials at. We want mom to be happy, we already have Dad and his sons glued to the TV.
Although it’s as boring a choice as expected, it isn’t a stupid one.
The only issue I see is that the half time is usually the only way a lot of women will watch, and if my wife and her friends are any indication, they wont watch this year. They hate Underwood like Uproxxers hate Fox News
You say that like most reasonable people don’t hate Fox News.
So is she gonna sing about killing a boyfriend or a husband for the show? Oh oh! Or maybe something about property damage.
I thought that was Gretchen Wilson’s gimmick?
Halftime show is for the wives and girlfriends. Always.
Wives and girlfriends of whom? Cause I don’t watch that shit. Look through the Superbowl halftime acts of the last 20 years (someone has a list) and then ask yourself: “Who the FUCK is this for?” Seriously, because I cannot figure it out.
how about sara underwood as booberella?
excuse me, i meant bustice.
Ooh, I hope she performs her signature hit “Jesus, Take the Snap.”
Is that what happened on Denver’s first possession at the last Super Bowl?
I’ll only watch if about halfway through, Weird Al crashes the set and they do nothing but country parody duets.
That’s so awesome. Way to show your complete social irrelevance, NFL.
Oh man, how are they going to survive?
At least things won’t get awkward with her ex as we all know that Tony Romo isn’t allowed anywhere near the Super Bowl. Count it.
What, the Ray Coniff singers weren’t available?
At least it isn’t Black Eyed Peas.
Amen to that
thats a relief. for a second there i thought i was gonna have to watch sports.
Ok. This is a totally fine choice. While I don’t particularly enjoy Carrie Underwood, I also don’t have any strong negative feelings about her, and I bet that most people feel the same.
3 Words:
Super Dogs Show.
People love that shit and it would be way more enjoyable than Underwood singing those songs that she sings.
What does this matter? Does anyone actually watch the Superbowl halftime show? I haven’t watched it in probably about 20 years.
I signed the petition to have Weird Al perform. I am a woman, and I love football. I watch the Super Bowl every year. I will ‘not’ be watching C.U. caterwauling on stage during the halftime show. That isn’t my sort of music. I am somewhat offended that so many people think that most ‘women’ like her particular brand. I know I sure don’t!
i for one applaud the nfl for taking my need to take a well timed piss and fix a new drink into account