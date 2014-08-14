The Super Bowl Half-Time Show Performer May Have Been Chosen, And Sadly It’s Not Weird Al

Getty Image

Sports website Terez Owens is reporting that the NFL is circling its choice for the performer of the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show, and unfortuantely, despite all the lobbying on his behalf, it’s not Weird Al Yankovic.

From Terez Owens:

We’re being told this year’s performer already has serious ties to the National Football League. A few inside sources revealed to us that Carrie Underwood most likely will be doing the super bowl halftime show this year. Football fans already know her from Sunday Night Football, and country music is more mainstream than ever. Can’t go wrong with this pick.-TO

That’s basically the safest choice possible, isn’t it? There will be no surprise antics. No one will be offended. She’s not too young. She’s not too old. She’s recognizable. And she’s kind of boring. It’s my favorite kind of Super Bowl halftime performance: The one I don’t feel compelled to watch because I’d rather be loading up on more wings or, depending on the teams and the score, passing out face first in my wings.

Source: Terez Owens