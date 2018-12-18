Getty Image

When George Takei was a child, he and his family were sent to a Japanese-American internment camp, first in Arkansas and later in California. Following the end of World War II, Takei returned to Los Angeles, where he was born, and later became a television legend for his performance as Hikaru Sulu on Star Trek and an activist. But for his next role, he’ll re-visit his unfortunate (unfortunate for him, and for America) childhood experience to star in and consult for season two of The Terror, which is set during the second World War.

“As a consultant, Takei will work closely with the executive producers to ensure the accuracy of historical events and storytelling. On the acting side, he will play Yamato-san, a former fishing captain and community elder,” a press release notes. Season two — which also stars Derek Mio, Kiki Sukezane (Sakura from Westworld!), Miki Ishikawa, Shingo Usami, and Naoko Mori — centers on a “series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community, and a young man’s journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible.” Alexander Woo (True Blood) serves as showrunner.

The Terror season two does not currently have a release date, so you have no excuse not to watch The Terror season one. It’s one of the best shows of 2018, assuming you’re into supernatural polar bears. You should be.