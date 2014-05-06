The Trailer For Fox’s ‘Gotham’ Has Arrived

While most people are undoubtedly peeing their pants in utter glee over the debut of the new Jack Bauer miniseries, 24: Live Another Day, on Fox right now, it’s hardly the only action and excitement that the network is going to give us tonight. Also debuting is the new trailer for the new Batman TV series Gotham, which will star Ben McKenzie as Detective Jim Gordon on the hunt for the man responsible for the murders of Bruce Wayne’s parents. The trailer gives us a quick rundown of the younger versions of such notorious Gotham City criminals as the Penguin, Riddler, Catwoman and Poison Ivy, all while showing us the boy who would eventually grow up to become Batman.
I hope I’m not wrong that the entire reason for this show is the origin of Gordon’s mustache. Mustache Begins.
The Dark Mustache Rides
It’s the facial hair Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now.
Jim Gordon in Mustache Ride Along also Starring Kevin Hart as the mustache.
And that kids, is how i made my moustache.
As I’ve said before a mustache like Jim Gordon’s must be earned. It’s like how Chuck Norris didn’t get his beard until after Bruce Lee kicked his ass.
I hope this isn’t as bad as watching Darth Vader as a child.
Dear god was Bruce’s scream even real? The boy sounded like A robotic demon.
Before Penguin, before Catwoman, before Riddler, before Batman… There was only Crazy Quilt.
Add William Tockman, and I’ll take all of that you’ve got.
Honestly, if this show does nothing but go back and reboot crappy old Batman villains, making them interesting, I’ll watch it until it gets canceled.
@Dan Seitz if you’re talking old villains like King Tut and Egghead, I’m with ya!
@Dan Seitz I would love to see the gritty reboot of Condiment King.
all while some crappy comic bombs miserably in a Falcone night clubs.
GET ‘EM, SCOUTS.
I’ll give this show a shot,but i’m having a hard time seeing the appeal of something Batman related completely devoid of Batman.
This. All I wanted to do after watching the trailer was to rewatch the trilogy, not watch the show.
First there was the Marvel show without super heroes, now a Batman show without Batman. I think they’re missing the appeal of what makes people love the universe. Next there will be a porn where they keep all their clothes on and discuss women’s rights.
I’ve been jerking off to The View for years.
But at least SHIELD is about SHIELD, so the first one makes sense. (Though I’ve yet to watch it.) This one’s just stupid. If you’re going to do Gotham Central, don’t half-ass it. Batman (and the real version of these criminals) was in that and that’s why seeing the cops was interesting: it was a look at the lives of people who fought crime without the benefit of unlimited resources for weapons and gadgets, and who had families to worry about.
This whole deal is just because Smallville (a show about the hero before he became the hero) was such a success. Maybe if this dies DC will stop trying to make that a thing again.
next there’ll be the last nigga on earth, starring tom hanks
I’d watch the shit outta that, and he’d probably win an Oscar.
@Sage …Gotham Central was based on SHIELD son! Vic Mackey and the Strike Team don’t play! Go watch that shit right now.
I’m looking forward to them doing a show about Jimmy Olson.
Trying to keep an open mind here, but the Patton Oswalt routine about wanting to jerk off to Angelina Jolie and being shown Jon Voight’s balls springs unavoidably to mind.
I made that same noise when I stubbed my toe this morning.
NO ‘STACHE NO CASH FOX.
I’m sorry, I just love saying that too much to stop.
Ashley, there are three things wrong with this post:
1.) You meant to say you shoulda added a spoiler “alert”. To just add a spoiler, you would have said something like, “…there are NO HOT CHICKS in this preview and thus the show will suck.”
2.) There’s a FULL 2 minute preview out there son. This 48 second bullshit is such a tease and you know how I feel about teases! Update needed.
3.) Ben McKenzie is not starring as Detective Jim Gordon. I think you meant, Spuds MacKenzie, that lovable party dog from the 80s that Budweiser whored out on a skateboard to sell beer. In Gotham, young Bruce adopts a puppy named Gordon that trains him to be a great detective, but once Bruce crosses the line and becomes a wreckless vigilante, it will be up to Gordon to take down his protege and best friend. (new tagline) – In Gotham, it’s a dog eat bat world.
And that’s why you should always have me proofread your stuff first!
They really need to retire that “there is a war coming” line.
Right along with ‘There’s a storm coming’ when they’re looking at storm clouds, but ooohhhh, y’know they’re not just talking about a literally one, but like, a storm of drama! DRAMA STORM!
When I first heard of this I thought it would be a good idea if they started withyoung Gordon and Bruces parents and kid Bruce. They could have developed his parents good and when they died it woulda brought ratings.
Batman screamed like a little girl, the Penguin looked like a hipster douche, the Riddler looked liked like a smug basterd and I did not want to see Catwoman as a little girl. Thanks but no thanks Gotham. Though I’m glad to see Ben McKenzie post Southland and The O.C.
It really wasn’t THAT bad.
I’ll watch the pilot…let’s take it from there. But honestly prequel movies and series suffer from a lack of suspence.
I mean, the Riddler IS a smug bastard, and Oswald Cobblepot has a thing for monocles and fancy umbrellas, so he kind of is a hipster douche. What’s the problem here?
Ben McKenzie. That is all.