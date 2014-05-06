The Trailer For Fox’s ‘Gotham’ Has Arrived

While most people are undoubtedly peeing their pants in utter glee over the debut of the new Jack Bauer miniseries, 24: Live Another Day, on Fox right now, it’s hardly the only action and excitement that the network is going to give us tonight. Also debuting is the new trailer for the new Batman TV series Gotham, which will star Ben McKenzie as Detective Jim Gordon on the hunt for the man responsible for the murders of Bruce Wayne’s parents. The trailer gives us a quick rundown of the younger versions of such notorious Gotham City criminals as the Penguin, Riddler, Catwoman and Poison Ivy, all while showing us the boy who would eventually grow up to become Batman.

