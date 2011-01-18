Jennifer Aniston is on the cover of the new Allure magazine (whatever that is), and in the accompanying interview she denounces the “Rachel” haircut that made her a star and led to 87% of white American women getting layered haircuts.

“I love Chris [McMillan, her hairstylist], and he’s the bane of my existence at the same time because he started that damn Rachel, which was not my best look. How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen. What I really want to know is, how did that thing have legs? Let’s just say I’m not a fan of short, layered cuts on me personally, so I don’t love revisiting that particular era.” [JustJared]

“Ugh, I hated that period of my life! I was married to the most handsome actor in the world and I starred in the most popular show on television that has netted me untold millions of dollars thanks to a decade of syndicated re-runs. Please, let’s not talk about that era.”