Jennifer Aniston is on the cover of the new Allure magazine (whatever that is), and in the accompanying interview she denounces the “Rachel” haircut that made her a star and led to 87% of white American women getting layered haircuts.
“I love Chris [McMillan, her hairstylist], and he’s the bane of my existence at the same time because he started that damn Rachel, which was not my best look. How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen. What I really want to know is, how did that thing have legs? Let’s just say I’m not a fan of short, layered cuts on me personally, so I don’t love revisiting that particular era.” [JustJared]
“Ugh, I hated that period of my life! I was married to the most handsome actor in the world and I starred in the most popular show on television that has netted me untold millions of dollars thanks to a decade of syndicated re-runs. Please, let’s not talk about that era.”
“What I really want to know is, how did that thing have legs?”
Funny, that’s what we all say about your movie career Jen.
Regarding the three photos in the photoshoot at the bottom of the page:
(from left to right) Kristen Wiig, someone who looks nothing like Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Aniston Real Doll
She should revisit the time when that team of twenty shaved and snipped and buffed all the Greek out of her. And thank God.
DG, I have no attraction to Jennifer Aniston at all, but when you said Jennifer Aniston Real Doll, I got some stirring in my pants.
Is there something wrong with me?
And really, Jennifer Aniston, the ugliest haircut you’ve ever seen? Looks like someone’s never heard of the Suk Kut.
Semi-related note I caught an episode of friends the other day from the second season, which I really liked when it was on, and holy shit does that show not hold up well.
Meanwhile, she couldn’t stop raving about the Leprechaun and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off eras of her career.
Nips ahoy!
The Rachel > The Rosie Flock of Seagulls look
Once again, she is wrong.
Way to insult every woman who got that haircut.
Okay, so they kind or deserve it for jumping on the bandwagon (hairwagon?), but still.
Patty’s just upset because she got the Hurley.
Don’t be silly, Burnsy. My hair is waaaaaay too straight for that.
It’s like Jezebel in here! Not that I know what that is.
/Grunts and spits in toilet
Would y’all prefer a total sausage party?
Whenever I lost my last job, I went down to the welfare office and asked for the Joey.
NO PATTY DON’T GOOOOOOOO…………… (*tears off shirt in rainstorm*)
Too late. I’m going to ONTD to make catty comments about Britney Spears.
I loved Friends and Jennifer Aniston is smokin hot!!! But those pics are weird.
@Danger: I saw those pics earlier and never made the visual connections you did, after I read your comment, I saw it and that is freaking me out man!
@Matt: And I loved when chicks got the Rachel. To add to Matt’s stats, when that was the popular haircut 75% of Asian women had it! It was like a two week timeframe and 3 of the 4 girls I was hanging out with just appeared at different times during the two weeks with the haircut…
@dachshund – Cool story dude, tell us more.
dachsund is the first poster ever on this site to have four girls hanging out with him. Even Patty has never had that many friends.
@Danger
Looks more to me like Jenny McCarthy, My Sister at the Beach, Tanya Roberts.
Nippletized.
The only time I had four chicks hang out with me was when I forged all those credit card numbers and had four real dolls overnighted to my place.
If this were the 90’s, I would be masturbating right now. Well, I am but not to this picture of Rachel.