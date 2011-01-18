‘The Ugliest Haircut I’ve Ever Seen’

Jennifer Aniston is on the cover of the new Allure magazine (whatever that is), and in the accompanying interview she denounces the “Rachel” haircut that made her a star and led to 87% of white American women getting layered haircuts.

“I love Chris [McMillan, her hairstylist], and he’s the bane of my existence at the same time because he started that damn Rachel, which was not my best look. How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen. What I really want to know is, how did that thing have legs? Let’s just say I’m not a fan of short, layered cuts on me personally, so I don’t love revisiting that particular era.” [JustJared]

“Ugh, I hated that period of my life! I was married to the most handsome actor in the world and I starred in the most popular show on television that has netted me untold millions of dollars thanks to a decade of syndicated re-runs. Please, let’s not talk about that era.”

