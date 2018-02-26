AMC

The Walking Dead is back for the second half of its season eight run, and we’ve spent the past three months knowing Carl is gonna die. That’s a lot of psychic sadness us fans have been carting around through the winter, and it all leaked out on the internet during the mid-season premiere. There was no bait and switch, no magic dumpster escape. Rick’s son, who has been with us since the very beginning of the season, expired during the episode and people got pretty emotional.

Dying Carl gets more done before 6 am than most people do all day. #TheWalkingDead — Katie Frey (@kfrey13) February 26, 2018

I like this song, but it's no "Easy Street."#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/DIORc2QoCa — Pieter J. Ketelaar 3 (@PieterJKetelaar) February 26, 2018

If the bite don’t kill him the music will. #TheWalkingDead — Hershel Greene (@HershelGreene1) February 26, 2018