The Walking Dead is back for the second half of its season eight run, and we’ve spent the past three months knowing Carl is gonna die. That’s a lot of psychic sadness us fans have been carting around through the winter, and it all leaked out on the internet during the mid-season premiere. There was no bait and switch, no magic dumpster escape. Rick’s son, who has been with us since the very beginning of the season, expired during the episode and people got pretty emotional.
