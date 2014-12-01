‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Robert Kirkman Reveals Daryl Dixon’s Sexual Orientation

Straight.
He’s straight, so said Robert Kirkman in last night’s episode of The Talking Dead, which we’ll get back to after I vent with a GIF.
To recap, there’s been speculation about the sexual orientation of The Walking Dead‘s Daryl Dixon since creator Robert Kirkman responded to a letter in the back of issue #130, answering a question about whether the character is gay with “it’s been discussed”. The character doesn’t appear in the comics and was created for the TV show by writers Frank Darabont, Charles H. Eglee, and Jack LoGiudice, which puts him in the unique position of not having his backstory available in the source material, fueling speculation.
After Kirkman kicked off that speculation, he only added to it in a followup interview. Then showrunner Scott Gimple said there will be a new gay character on the show soon, though not necessarily Daryl. And, whatever the writers decide, Norman Reedus is cool with it.
Well, now we have our answer, courtesy of Robert Kirkman, who got my hopes up over nothing in the first place.
“Daryl Dixon is being somewhat asexual on the show, he’s a very introverted character and I think that’s somewhat his appeal. […] In The Walking Dead letters column in the old comic book that I do, there was a question that made me mention that there was a possibility early on about making Daryl Dixon’s character gay and it caused quite a hubbub online. I just wanted to make it clear that the possibility is there and I would’ve been fine with it, the network would have been fine with it, but we ultimately didn’t do that. I can make it official, Daryl Dixon is actually straight, but coming back in the next half of the season we’re going to be introducing a very prominent gay character from the comics that’ll be debuting.” [transcribed by Vixen Varsity]
So while AMC was spoiling last night’s episode on Facebook, Kirkman was spoiling my fanfiction (most of which involved puns on “Dixon / dicks on” because I’m classy). At least the “Carol And Daryl Show” is still a possibility.
As for which prominent gay character from the comics we’ll be seeing, our money is on Aaron, the recruiter for the Alexandria safe zone. I’d link to a Wiki about him, but they’re all filled with huge spoilers, and we’ll leave the spoiling to AMC’s Walking Dead Facebook page.
I’m sorry but why would I be excited about Daryl being gay??? Like how does that help the story line progress?? Does it matter??
I agree. It’s not relevant to the story, it’s just about a certain segment of the fanbase (Tumblr, etc) who want to claim him, somehow.
Yet apparently you’re excited enough to pull out extra question marks for every sentence.
Pretty sure that every character is gay according to someone on Tumbler. Except, of course, for Sherlock Holmes, who I believe is a transgender demiromantic neurodivergent bipolar (self-diagnosed) fox otherkin with seventeen distinct headmates, eight of whom can front. Oh, and he’s NOT HERE TO EDUCATE YOU.
kushiro with the win…
@Shadowtag Hahaha I like the way you think
So you’re telling me there’s a chance..
Don’t we already have a gay charachter in Tara? Not that there’s anything wrong with another, I’m just wondering why no mention of her.
character–whoops!
Yeah, she is gay. Was revealed almost right away. Funny how no one ever mentions that.
That’s just a girl, clearly not good enough
No more gay characters until we get Tara getting Maggie and/or Rosita to explore their sexually suppressed fantasies. Amiriteorwhat!?!
But why are there no gay walkers?
Wait until they introduce Jesus. He’s gay too. That’ll really set people off.
How does being gay affect the ability to survive a zombie apocalypse? Honestly I don’t care if a characters gay or not because it doesn’t matter. If the dude is gay fine, if not, still fine. Unless you’re having a subplot where somebody is banging walkers it really makes no difference at all and even then its only affecting which types of gross sex with dead people the character is having.
I really don’t get why it matters in any way, shape, or form if any character on the show is gay. The show is not about romantic relationships developing, it’s about surviving a zombie apocalypse. “Oh my gosh, that character is a gay person! How are THEY going to survive??”
Doesn’t matter at all. Not even a little. Again… There’s already a gay character on the show.
Well shoot. I was hoping we’d hear Daryl say:
“I like tough girls. Real tough. Men.”
This is an extreme disappointment. This show is severely lacking in diversity. And they’re adding in a minor gay character from the comics who will more than likely die faster in the TV version. But my BIGGEST complaint? Why the hell even tell us that he was originally created to be gay who was trying to figure out who he was?
There’s already a gay character on the show.
Yes, but where are the Inuit, the trans, the Maori? Huh? WHERE ARE THE TRANS MAORI??
You forgot gingers. There’s one ginger too.
By my count, there are 16 main survivors (and Morgan), two of whom haven’t hit puberty (Carl and Judith). Of the remaining 14, one is confirmed gay (Tara). One in 14. According to the CDC and other estimates, about 2.5% of the population identifies as gay/bisexual. In contrast, 7% of the adult core survivors is confirmed as gay. I don’t think you can call that under representation.
On the flipside, this show takes place in Georgia. Georgia is about 60% white, 30% black, 3% Asian, 2% mixed, and the rest other (Native American, Polynesian, Indian, etc). Roughly 9% is Hispanic. Of the survivors, we have nine whites (9/16 – 56.25%), five blacks (5/16 – 31.25%), one Asian (1/16 – 6.25%), and one Hispanic (1/16 – 6.25%; would also count as white (white Hispanic), mixed, or other). We have seven females and nine males.
Overall, the show is matching demographics pretty well. The only thing we can’t really judge is religious demographics, and I’m sure that would cause even more of a shitshow than arguing over whether or not Darryl is gay.
I also kinda wonder where the Indians are, but I don’t recall Kirkman including any of them in the comics either.
Research… How does that work?
@Thornus I know you are agreeing and I appreciate the research but still…..
Homer’s eyes kill me in that scene. He just looks so angry. I love it.
@Thornus To be fair the white folks got rid of most of the Indians long before zombies showed up. Unless you’re referring to actual Indians, there are still quite a few of those.
I meant dot, not feather, Indians. I don’t think I’ve seen Kirkman draw any of those.
Tara’s gay and it was implied early in the series that Carol and Darryl were fuck buddies. . . .
Weren’t Andrea and Michonne like, prison gay?
There had to be some lesbonics involved there.