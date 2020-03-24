‘The Walking Dead’ Season Finale Will Not Air As Originally Planned

AMC released a statement saying that The Walking Dead season finale will not air as it had been originally scheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic:

Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on Sunday, April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year.

The coronavirus is obviously wreaking havoc on the entire entertainment industry, but AMC and The Walking Dead universe are being hit particularly hard. The network has also had to postpone its new spin-off, The World Beyond, because it was unable to complete post-production on the last few episodes of the series. My guess is that The Walking Dead season finale is also designed to dovetail into The World Beyond, so AMC is likely to reschedule the season finale of the series ahead of the premiere of The World Beyond.

AMC had carefully scheduled episodes from The Walking Dead universe to air essentially 40 consecutive weeks in 2020. Obviously, the coronavirus pandemic has put a major wrench in the works, with production delays on all three series. It’s also probably advantageous for the network to wait to premiere the the finale, as well as The World Beyond, when commercial advertisers (hopefully) return.

The 14th episode of the tenth season of The Walking Dead will air on Sunday. In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about the eventual Rick Grimes and Michonne spin-off movies.