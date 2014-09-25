The Website For ‘Freaks And Geeks’ — Which Premiered 15 Years Ago Today — Is Still Active

One of the greatest TV shows in recent memory, Freaks and Geeks, premiered 15 years ago today. I can still vividly recall watching the pilot as a 12-year-old, and thinking to myself, “The hell is this?” I was WAY too young to process Lindsay, our HERO, saying the word “retarded” and enraging poor Eli so much that he breaks his arm. Apparently so were a lot of other people, because NBC didn’t let Freaks finish its first and only season — three episodes aired on Fox Family many months later.

Obviously things worked out pretty well for creator Paul Feig, producer Judd Apatow, and many members of the cast, including Seth Rogen, Linda Cardellini, James Franco, and Jason Segel, but I was pleasantly surprised to see a remnant from the less commercially successful part of their lives is still around. Yup, the Freaks and Geeks website is active (if you use the Way Back Machine).

The first thing you see:

Don’t worry, it’s only cancelled…FOR NOW. Other highlights:

NICK AND DANIEL’S LIST OF THE ROCKIN’-EST ALBUMS EVER! -“PHYSICAL GRAFFITI” BY LED ZEPPELIN

-“HOUSES OF THE HOLY” BY LED ZEPPELIN

-“HIGHWAY TO HELL” BY AC/DC

-“NEVER MIND THE BOLLOCKS” BY THE SEX PISTOLS

-“DOUBLE LIVE GONZO” BY TED NUGENT

-RAMONES!

-“MACHINE HEAD” BY DEEP PURPLE

But WHY is Machine Head so good?

This is the album that started it all in many ways. It’s the one with “Smoke on the Water.” But that’s not even the greatest song on the album. “Highway Star” is perhaps one of the coolest songs ever. It’s a song about a guy’s car. I mean, how cool is that? So many songs, even real rockers, are about girls or sex or falling in love or other kind of wimpy stuff like that. But “Highway Star” rocks hard and talks about transportation! Dig it! But is that the only gem DP has to offer us? Hell no! “Space Truckin’” ends the album and that song is majorly cool. And then all the other songs on the album are great too. Put this one on the turntable, sit back and enjoy the ride!

Not to be outdone, here’s Bill’s list of the “10 favorite TV shows of 1980”

1. DALLAS The best show ever made! 2. CHARLIE’S ANGELS They have all new Angels this year (except for Kelly) and yet the quality of the show hasn’t gone down. It could be on forever… I hope, I hope, I hope. 3. THE DUKES OF HAZZARD I miss Enos and I liked Daisy’s car more than I like the Jeep she has now. But mostly I want one of those bow and arrows with the dynamite on it. 4. THREE’S COMPANY When I grow up I want to live with two women, only I’m not telling anyone I’m gay to do it. And I’m not going to dress like Mr. Furley either. Those leisure suits suck. 5. THAT’S INCREDIBLE! People do really crazy stuff. One of these days, someone is going to get killed on that show… and I’m going to be there to watch it. 6. B.J. AND THE BEAR It’s not as good since they gave Sheriff Lobo his own show, but the monkey’s still funny. 7. INCREDIBLE HULK I relate to him. You don’t want to make me mad, either. 8. FANTASY ISLAND I wish I could go there, only the midget guy kind of freaks me out. Maybe part of my fantasy would be he has to go on vacation that week. 9. THE WHITE SHADOW I want a gym teacher like that. He’s tough but he’s fair. Not like Mr. Fredricks, he hates me. Just because I’m not one of the big, stupid jocks that kiss his butt. 10. HAPPY DAYS This used to be way higher on my list but now that Richie and Ralph went into the army there’s way too much of that Chachi kid. They should just give him his own show so he’ll go away. Fonzie’s the cool one, not him. Why doesn’t he get that?

“The monkey’s still funny.” You said it, Bill.

Great photo. Anyway, blast some Rush and poke around. On the Internet, it’s always 1999 by way of 1980.

I can only assume Judd Apatow still uses judd@freaksandgeeks.com