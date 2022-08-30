There was not a ton of hype for HBO’s The White Lotus before it debuted in July 2021. Little did we know that it would turn into one of the best shows of the year and get nominated for 20 (!) Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Now, expectations are so high for the second season of Mike White’s series that HBO is making teaser videos set within the universe of the show. In the video above, Tanya McQuoid (played by the iconic Jennifer Coolidge) implores the virtues of the White Lotus Blossom Circle. “So few brands have meaning anymore,” she says. “But whenever I stay at any of the White Lotus properties, it’s always a memorable experience.”

You can watch the promo above.

The White Lotus season two is set in Italy and stars F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, and the only returning cast member, Coolidge. The season is partially inspired by “the teste di moro, ceramic heads that appear across the island [of Sicily], especially on balconies as pots for houseplants and on souvenir stands,” according to Vulture. Here’s more:

The legend goes that around the 12th century, while Sicily was occupied by Arabian rulers, a young Italian woman was seduced by a Moorish man. When she discovered he had a wife and children, she cut off his head in a fit of jealousy and stuffed it with basil, which grew in abundance.

The White Lotus returns to HBO in October.