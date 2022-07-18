The White Lotus was one of last summer’s most popular feel-bad shows, but there was one problem when it came to giving viewers more of the same: It would be impossible, for multiple reasons, to bring back the same cast. So the showrunners came up with an elegant solution: Don’t do that. Turn it into an anthology show, but also bring back one of them: Jennifer Coolidge’s hot mess Tanya, who can hobnob with a whole new impressive cast in a whole new picturesque vacation spot.

Now there’s a first look at what The White Lotus, Round Two looks like — albeit the briefest of looks. HBO Max unveiled a short trailer for their upcoming shows: House of the Dragon, Season 4 of Westworld, a new rounds of Pretty Little Liars, Doom Patrol, and Titans.

Embedded within was The White Lotus: Sicily, as it’s now called (meaning the first season now goes by The White Lotus: Hawaii). It’s not much. There are literally three shots. The first features Coolidge on a moped with…someone. (It doesn’t appear to be Jon Gries’ Greg, with whom she connected in the first season.) Another shot contains four people toasting, one of them played by Aubrey Plaza. That’s it!

It may be a bit longer until HBO unveils the rest of the cast, which also includes F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, and Tom Hollander. There’s also not yet a release date, though presumably it won’t be another summertime bingewatch, like it was last year. So hang tight, fans of the world’s most chaotic fictional tourist hotspot!

You can watch the ad in the video above.