At this point, it’s a shorter list to name every character who hasn’t had sex during season two of TV’s thirstiest show, The White Lotus. There’s Harper and Ethan, poor Bert, and… that’s about it. In the most recent episode alone, there were sex scenes with Lucia and Albie, Tanya and Niccoló, and Mia and Valentina. Also, an old, extremely Italian woman threatens to throw an artichoke at Christopher Moltisanti, which doesn’t have anything to do with sex, but it was a good scene and I don’t want people to forget about it.

Anyway, Beatrice Grannò, who plays aspiring musician Mia, spoke to Variety about what it’s like filming one of the show’s many sex scenes. “The environment was really safe. Having an intimacy coordinator there was very helpful because it’s a difficult thing to do. We rehearsed it before, and I talked with Sabrina [Impacciatore, who plays Valentina] and we found a way to do it and feel comfortable,” she said. Grannò felt “embarrassed” shooting the scene, but “that embarrassment helped the energy of the scene.”

“Because I have to be the one in control, it wasn’t easy to play that. I kind of went the opposite direction — instead of playing the sexy girl who uses her body to get what she wants, I wanted to go to a much deeper level. Like, ‘It’s your birthday, you should be out having fun. This is what you deserve, and I’m here and I think you’re beautiful. Why don’t we go for it?’ I think Mia likes Valentina a little bit.”

Grannò also referred to Mia as “very chaotic,” which is an accurate description for someone who has sex with a piano player in a hotel church because she thinks he has connections in the music industry and nearly kills the schmuck after giving him molly instead of Viagra. And yet, I want nothing but the best for her. And Lucia.

