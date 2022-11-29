Every famous person in Hollywood should be calling their agent to get them a role on The White Lotus. First off, you get to work with Jennifer Coolidge, who seems cool as hell. Also, you get to travel to beautiful locations, like Hawaii last season and Italy this season, and be on one of the best shows on television.

Season one had Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, and Molly Shannon, among others, while season two has an equally stacked cast, including Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, F. Murray Abraham, and Meghann Fahy. Who will be horny and miserable in season three? And where will it be set? I’ll answer both questions in four words: California, here we come.

In response to a tweet suggesting that the cast of The O.C. — the rare teen drama where the parents were as interesting, if not more so, as their kids — be sent to a White Lotus resort next season, actor Ben McKenzie (Ryan) tweeted, “Let’s do this.”

He has the support of his co-stars Rachel Bilson (Summer) and Melinda Clarke (Julie).

His former costars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke shared his tweet on their Instagram Story on Monday. On Tuesday, Bilson, 41, doubled down, sharing a photo of herself holding a mug with the names of The O.C. characters, writing, “Morning! #welcometothewhitelotusbitches?” in a callback to the famous “Welcome to the O.C., bitch” line spoken to McKenzie’s character in the pilot of the FOX series.

This Chrismukkah, all I’m asking for is The O.C. cast on The White Lotus… and the Muppets in Knives Out 3.

