Geralt of Rivia might be the grumpiest beloved character on Netflix, but Vesemir’s younger years bring a whole other vibe for The Witcher franchise on Netflix. He seems, I don’t know, happy? And very non-grunty. For fans of The Witcher series on Netflix, that’s an intriguing development. This would be the teaser trailer for the franchise’s anime prequel movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which will help bridge the waiting gap between seasons.

The film gives Vesemir, who is Geralt’s mentor, an origin story. That’s especially relevant because The Witcher Season 2 will include the grown Vesemir, portrayed by Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve‘s mischievous Constantine). His take on the character shall undoubtedly be worth remembering, but in this anime, Theo James takes on the dashing version of the not-quite O.G. monster hunter. We see him slay all manner of menaces, including what appears to be an army of the undead.

This looks like a good time, bard or no bard. From the film’s synopsis:

The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir — a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich co-wrote the film, along with Beau de Mayo. Han Kwang II is in the director’s seat, and Vesemir is voiced by Theo James. This film should go a long way to quench some fandom thirst before Season 2 arrives on December 17 (put it on the calendar). Meanwhile, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will stream on August 23, only on Netflix.