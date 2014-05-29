‘The Wonder Years’ Cast Reunited And Here’s The Wonderful Photographic Evidence

This morning, completely coincidentally, we published my article ranking all of Kevin Arnold’s love interests on The Wonder Years, but unbeknownst to me — while I was in the process of writing said article — the entire Wonder Years cast were busy reuniting to record extra features for the highly anticipated DVD release later this year.
Lucky for us, Fred Savage, Jason Hervey, Danica McKellar, Josh Saviano (who as it turns out, is not Marilyn Manson) and Olivia d’Abo all tweeted photographic evidence to tide us over until next fall. Ain’t no party like a Wonder Years party! I love this so much.
Remember that time Paul totally had a crush on Mrs. Arnold?
Where’s Wayne’s friend Wart?! …oh yeah, he died in Nam. My fave episode, “Here, wear my shirt brah!”
I don’t see Marilyn Manson
Wow, Paul looks rough.
Well, he is a lawyer now. I would imagine that has something to do with it.
I think lawyers souls continue to erode for every year that they continue to practice.
Must be the tour schedule.
They should’ve had a speaker labeled “Daniel Stern”.
I enjoyed this a lot.
I swear I thought the father died. They all look fairly good and hopefully Kevin didn’t rape anyone.
I bet Fred is jealous because his little brother banged Topanga.
What in the fuck… why did I think he was dead too? Holy shit.
Dan Lauria played probably one of the best TV dads out there.
@judasdubois Kevin may not have raped anyone, but he did murder Candace Cameron.
He’s on that TBS show “Sullivan & Son.” I only know this because they play promos for it every 5 minutes. He plays the curmudgeonly bartender and dad, Sullivan.
He played Vince Lombardi on Broadway.
Yep, that was my first thought also. Glad he’s still around.
@sweatpants: I honestly thought I was the only one that remembered that tv movie. There was a tv movie Tiffany Amber Thiessen did back in the day as well that I watched because she was my first crush. Her character died in it so she wasn’t in it for very long, but I can’t remember how or why.
Wayne was almost as big of a douche as any Billy Zabka character.
Loved that he called his little brother “scrote”
So no one knows how to focus. They can’t get used to this new “cellphone” technology.
Olivia D’Abo has aged nicely. And is Danika sitting on Fred Savage’s lap?
Seriously, she certainly doesn’t look 45.
Olivia > Danica
@Badger Yes, oh hell yes. I had impure thoughts then, and every fucking time I’ve seen that movie since.
Olivia looks just as good if not better than she did then. Good for her.
God I am so stoked for this. Day one blind buy for sure.
Where is goddamn Schwimmer? He nearly destroyed the family!
I saw a commercial for some show the dad’s in now. Dude has not aged.
Also, sup Winnie?
So Fred Savage can show up for this, but not the Princess Bride photo reunion?
Wayne is my goddamn hero.
Anyone ever watch “Working” with Fred Savage? I always thought that was a very underrated show. And the cameos by “The Wonder Years” cast members were always enjoyable.
Loved “Working.” Great, under-appreciated show. Is it on Netflix? (To the Internet!)
First season was a riot. Less so in the retooled second season.
Pretty sure I still have the episode with Danika on vhs somewhere as I made sure to tape it when I saw the ad for it in the TV Guide. I didn’t find the show funny at the time but I think if I watched it now I’d “get it” and appreciate it more.
I remember liking it, but the Danica episode is the only specific thing I can think of from the show.
He’s no Manson, but Paul could easily be a Bronson Pinchot cosplayer.
Just wondering if the “Fred Savage rape” jokes are in reference to the L&O: SVU episode, because they also had an ep. with the dad as a high school b-ball coach who had been molesting his players for years. It was inspired by the Penn State scandal, and Carmelo Anthony & Chris Bosh were in it.
Ah, nevermind. Just clicked on the sexual harrassment link on the side.
Well my joke was about the Law and Order SVU thing.
Note to Uproxx (independent really of this blog post):’
Please find more excuses to post Jim Rash as a Payday Candybar. It makes me feel good every time I scroll to the bottom of a post and there he is, spittin’ hot nougat.
You would think one of them would be able to afford a decent camera.
I hope they recorded some commentaries for the set.
Winnie, oh Winnie.
Oh man, I’d watch the hell out of a Wonder Years reunion TV special.
I’d like to take Winnie out and find Euler’s Line on a scalene triangle together and then discuss the perfection of the Golden Ratio over a creamy mocha gelatto.