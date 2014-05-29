‘The Wonder Years’ Cast Reunited And Here’s The Wonderful Photographic Evidence

This morning, completely coincidentally, we published my article ranking all of Kevin Arnold’s love interests on The Wonder Years, but unbeknownst to me — while I was in the process of writing said article — the entire Wonder Years cast were busy reuniting to record extra features for the highly anticipated DVD release later this year.

Lucky for us, Fred Savage, Jason Hervey, Danica McKellar, Josh Saviano (who as it turns out, is not Marilyn Manson) and Olivia d’Abo all tweeted photographic evidence to tide us over until next fall. Ain’t no party like a Wonder Years party! I love this so much.

Remember that time Paul totally had a crush on Mrs. Arnold?