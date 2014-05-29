‘The Wonder Years’ Cast Reunited And Here’s The Wonderful Photographic Evidence

05.29.14 4 years ago 44 Comments

This morning, completely coincidentally, we published my article ranking all of Kevin Arnold’s love interests on The Wonder Years, but unbeknownst to me — while I was in the process of writing said article — the entire Wonder Years cast were busy reuniting to record extra features for the highly anticipated DVD release later this year.

Lucky for us, Fred Savage, Jason Hervey, Danica McKellar, Josh Saviano (who as it turns out, is not Marilyn Manson) and Olivia d’Abo all tweeted photographic evidence to tide us over until next fall. Ain’t no party like a Wonder Years party! I love this so much.

Remember that time Paul totally had a crush on Mrs. Arnold?

Around The Web

TAGSFRED SAVAGEkevin arnoldTHE WONDER YEARSTV SHOWS ON DVDWINNIE COOPER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP