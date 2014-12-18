The Year In Nerd: A Look Back At 2014’s Geeky Television

The 2014 season was a banner year for geeky TV. Everything came up nerd this year, from DC and Marvel duking it out on the airwaves to time travel romance to The Walking Dead beating the NFL in the ratings. So what’s good, bad, and weird? Let’s take a look.
Zombies Are More Popular Than Football
Really, this post summarizing AMC’s clever strategy says it all. Still, it tells you how dominant geekery is on television when a TV show about zombies based on a comic book is almost always the number one show in America when it airs.
NBC Builds A Genre-Night Friday
Normally, putting a show on Friday nights is the kiss of death. But, weirdly, NBC has been making it work… and making it work with shows the network would have killed after a season just a few years ago. Grimm is on its fourth season, Hannibal capped off a great second season with the news that a third was on the way, and Constantine has delivered rock-solid ratings, something nobody could have guessed at the start, and seems likely to be renewed as well.
Gotham Actually Delivers
I freely admit I spent most of 2014 ripping on this show, because, on paper, it really does sound terrible. It’s Batman Begins Begins. It’s Gordon: Before The ‘Stache. And the pilot, while solid, promised little more than a generic cop show with some DC characters in it.
Instead, it turned out to be a sprawling drama about a corrupt city, anchored by some surprising performances such as Robin Lord Taylor’s vicious schemer Oswald Cobblepot, Donal Logue’s sarcastic burnout Harvey Bullock, and Sean Pertwee kicking ass and taking names as Alfred. The show’s best episodes have been laced with black comedy and riffed cleverly on supervillains. Now if only they could give Barbara something to do…
Agents of SHIELD Comes Into Its Own
After what felt like a lifetime of generic episodes and dull characters, Agents of SHIELD turned it around in a big way in the back half of the first season, and it’s been steadily getting better with each episode, culminating in a blowout of a midseason closing episode that finally wrapped up the Skye plotline and even sets up more than one Marvel movie.
That said, as it’s turned into the show we want, it’s becoming less and less popular; it’s sitting at less than half of the viewers it had from the first season premiere. But we suspect that’s enough for ABC, especially as the show has become more popular as a streaming option.
Sleepy Hollow Struggles
Unfortunately it’s not all good news. Sleepy Hollow was an enormous surprise last season, but its second season has struggled, not least with the fact that the show seems unable or unwilling to drop terrible plotlines like… well, like everything Katrina does, really. There’s still plenty of the spark there: Tom Mison and Nicole Beharie still have the best comedic chemistry on television. But the writer’s room needs to tighten up the ship, or Ichabod’s going back in his grave.
The CW Becomes The DC Network
The CW has always had a strong genre presence. Name another network that would keep a show like Supernatural on the air for thirteen episodes, let alone ten seasons. But particularly surprising is just how strong Arrow and The Flash have turned out to be, both as shows and with audiences. It’s a welcome rise of a TV franchise… although considering how many DC series are coming, we hope it doesn’t get overextended.
So, 2014 was a great year for geeky TV. And 2015 promises even more, with Daredevil, Powers, and more episodes from the above. The fun gets started in earnest the first full week of January; Gotham returns January 5th and Agent Carter, Marvel’s period piece spy drama, debuts with two back-to-back episodes the following day.
Excellent list, Mr. Seitz. I always found Arrow to be pretty good and even when it was bad I still rooted for SHIELD. It’s great to see both shows being boosted to greatness in different ways (Arrow with the addition of Flash to the DC TV Universe and SHIELD just being a flat out great TV show)
Yeah sleepy hollow fell of a cliff and its all Jeremy’s fault. Like I like John Noble, but the jeremy character is fucking terrible, worse than katrina and that’s saying something.
You’re right, but he’s got THAT VOICE. THAT VOICE forgives a lot. Also at least he’s an antagonist who does stuff. Katrina just sits there.
I love his voice, but again Jeremy the character sucks. He’s like part Dr. Claw always hatching a plan, and part Joker/Arthas “Every failure actually advances my other goal!”It drags the show down considerably.
Katrina is awful, like the writers don’t know what to do with her, and when she’s not there for just eye candy she’s actively being the worst character. It almost has me wondering if there’s not a Kim Catral Big Trouble In little china thing going on here with the writers room.
I got tired of “Monster of the Week” vs weapon from the revolutionary war plot
I dropped Grimm once the blond chick had her kid and there was wedding episode…Sleepy Hollow, i have watched up to the succubus episode and honestly this thing is starting to wear on me. I really want to drop it but i’m just hoping this is sophomore slump stuff. But Katrina needs to go so Ichabod can interact better with Ms. Beharie. I think we could also lose the stuff with the Indiana Jones surfer guy as well.
Uhhhh … so Gotham and Agents of SHIT gets love but NOTHING for Flash or Arrow? Seitz, you let me down.
Nevermind … I see it mentioned in the CW stuff. Each show deserves its own BOLD headline though man. C’mon.
To be fair, Agents of SHIELD is the most improved show of the 2014-2015 season so far. It’s come out of nowhere to be one of the best network series on at this point.
Take note, television producers, if you want your disappointing show to stop being terrible, just hire Kyle MacLachlan to do the Killer BOB performance he’s been dying to do for 20 years.
As for Arrow and The Flash, they show that Kreisberg and Berlanti have limits. They’ve put all their efforts into establishing The Flash and creating a shared universe between them that they’ve sort of let Arrow go on autopilot for the first half of its season. A bunch of plot threads that don’t seem to be coming together, flashbacks more superfluous than they’ve ever been, really campy villains like Cupid…yeah, this is a bit of a downgrade after how awesome Season 2 was.
@LoveWaffle I disagree. I think they set up the first half so they could tie everything together in the second.
The last 5 episodes began to establish the origins of Atom, Black Canary, Wildcat, Captain Boomerang, Oliver’s kid, Thea being a murderer, Katana and Ra’s al Ghul being the ageless wonder.
Oh, and Arrow died.
The second half SHOULD see these threads coming together and make for an awesome second half.
And that is way too much to tie together, most of which isn’t even all that exciting. We already had an awesome Black Canary. She died in the season premiere. She’s being replaced by Laurel, the worst character on the show three seasons running and who should have been killed in Season 1 instead of Tommy.
Oliver’s kid was introduced on The Flash. Maybe if the time wasted on the superfluous flashbacks this season had been better allocated, Arrow wouldn’t have to rely on the spin-off its showrunners are focusing all their energy on to set up its own storylines.
NOPE. Gotham is still awful.
Yup. Gotham is awful.
And does the age thing bug anyone else. Harvey Dent is an adult? Fuck that. He and Bruce are the same age. I also get that they want to portray Bruce as an oddball anti-social, but that kid cannot act. His acting makes me cringe. He has as much talent as Jaden Smith.
It the first Red Flag I had about the show before it aired. The show would feature a number of Batman’s major villains as 20/30-somethings while Bruce Wayne was still a child. Some make sense more than others, but I always assumed Bruce, Harvey, the Joker, et al were all about the same age. It makes Batman seem even more like a freak when he’s punching out these villains when they’re past their physical prime.
And if Gordon and Bullock can handle these characters when they are in that physical prime, what exactly does Gotham need a Batman for?
A.K.A. Jessica Jones will also be coming out in 2015, although exactly when hasn’t yet been confirmed. It might also see a Supergirl show coming to CBS, meaning there will be a television series based on comic books on all of the major networks as long NBC doesn’t cancel Constantine.
Good call on Sleepy Hollow. Katrina has to go, her character is bringing the show down these days. It’s a shame too as Tom Mison and Nicole Beharie have some damn good chemistry.
Gotham is some of the worst television ever made, anI i am actually pretty generous, usually, when it comes to TV. Dialogue is awful. “This is Gotham.” Yes we know, we fucking live here. Much of the acting is dreadful. Jada Pinkett Smith appear to huff a good 3 or 4 cans of spraypaint right before the cameras start rolling. Such a wasted opportunity. That said, I’ve watched every episode, so who is the real monster here?
Wait, Constantine is now favored to be renewed? Last I heard, NBC had stopped production at 13 episodes.
I don’t let Gotham bother me too much. I tried working out the timeline early on, and it doesn’t work too well, much like the comics the show is based upon. It’s an alternative Batman timeline. Bruce is about 10, Selina is a year or two older. Cobblepot and Nygma are still young, mid-20’s or so. The only one which really sticks out is Bullock, who is middle aged in the show, but Donal Logue is too good for me to complain.