The Youngest Actors In Television Finally React To Their Emmy Nomination Snubs

#Emmys #How I Met Your Mother #Breaking Bad #The Walking Dead
07.10.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

After the Emmy nominations were announced this morning, as you’d expect, publicists were called, actors were stirred from their slumber at 5:30 in the morning in California to offer groggy reactions, and many of them took to Twitter to express their gratitude. Others, like Kurt Sutter, bemoaned yet another year with no nominations for Sons of Anarchy (although, to be fair, the show did get a song nomination this year).

But there was one subset of Hollywood actors who were never contacted for their reactions to the Emmy nominations or their own EGREGIOUS snubs. They put in the work. The logged the hours. They often brought in their twins. With very little screen time, they won our sympathies. And yet, NO RECOGNITION. And it’s not like any of them have a lot of opportunities to gain Emmy nominations. One, two years tops, and then someone else comes along to replace them.

Here were there reactions of television’s slighted babies:

“This was my year! It was my final year of eligibility. I did everything right! How could they forget about me? IT BREAKS MY HEART!” — Baby Holly from Breaking Bad

brba10

“I drove a car! I did my own stunts! This is a MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE.” — Baby Marvin from How I Met Your Mother

gZV1epD

“Oh, I totally get why I got passed over this. YOU WERE NEVER SUPPOSED TO SHOW THE BABY, NBC. THAT’S THE F**KING POINT. It’s like you’ve never seen the original before. FOR SHAME, NBC. I shouldn’t have even been eligible.” — The Baby from Rosemary’s Baby

“Look: Nobody knows my name. Nobody cares about me. Hell, I killed my mother in childbirth. But that shouldn’t matter! Everyone else on this godforsaken show was nominated, and none of them deserved it, either. There’s no reason I shouldn’t have been nominated, too! I’m in Downton Abbey. IT SHOULD BE AUTOMATIC.” — That baby from Downton Abbey

tumblr_mcmus28dLM1r45iq3o4_500

“What? Emmys? WHO CARES? LOOK AT WHAT I CAN DO WITH THESE CUPS! Let’s see Cranston do THIS!” — Baby Judith from The Walking Dead

tumblr_mv0740vwXV1s6utmso1_250

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emmys#How I Met Your Mother#Breaking Bad#The Walking Dead
TAGSBABY HOLLYBABY JUDITHBREAKING BADDOWNTON ABBEYEMMYSHOW I MET YOUR MOTHERThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP