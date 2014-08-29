There’s Only One Right Choice For The ‘SNL’ Season 40 Premiere Host

SNL has spent most of its offseason shedding cast members, including Mulaney star Nasim Pedrad and the show’s answer to Ann Veal, Brooks “Him?” Wheelan, but earlier this week, Lorne Michaels hired a new writer, UCB star Alison Rich, who’s also worked for Billy on the Street. So it seems like everything’s in place for the season premiere on September 27th, except for one thing: who’s hosting?
Since 2010, the premiere honor has gone to Amy Poehler, Alec Baldwin, Seth MacFarlane, and Tina Fey, who was there to promote, well, nothing really. Typically, hosts are picked based on whether they have a new show or movie they’d like to awkwardly mention during their monologue, but that’s not always the case, especially in the premiere. Sometimes it’s someone who had a big summer (like MacFarlane — Ted came out three months prior), other times it’s a big name who Lorne knows he can book. The person who I think will get the first post-Don Pardo “and your host…” intro fits both criteria.
He’s on an NBC show, he’s a huge star thanks to roles in The Lego Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy, and his wife has already hosted, so she can tell him where to find the bathroom key so he doesn’t have to bother anyone. It has to be Chris Pratt. Reese Witherspoon, Denzel Washington, and Ben Affleck have movies coming out in late September and early October, but the only one who I think has a decent shot is the Gone Girl star. What’s working against him (and Reese and Amy) is that SNL very rarely has a repeat premiere host — in fact, it hasn’t happened since Tom Hanks in 1988 and 1996. So, sorry Michael Phelps, who hosted in 2008, your phone’s not gonna be ringing any time soon. As for the musical guest, I’m thinking either Iggy Azalea (nope) or Groot ft. Dave Bautista (yes please).
Two more who might make sense: Mark Wahlberg and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
I’d also love to see Cranston return.
You can’t put a picture of Anna Kendrick up there like that. My brain and my “other brain” are so confused right now.
I saw the picture and assumed the article was gonna say that Anna Kendrick is hosting the premiere.
Yeah that was really confusing.
bait and switched.
KURPSTOMPED
Yeah I don’t think they’ll go with a first timer on the premiere. Usually they try and guarantee it to be great and while I love Pratt you really don’t know how they’ll gel with the writers, especially coming off a transition year. Hence why your list is all people who can pretty much guarantee a good show. Only MacFarlane is sort of a risk and he fit perfectly in the variety format.
I would guess they would go with someone who’s either hosted before or who’s a former cast member or something like that. Affleck seems like a logical choice but remember he’s filming Dawn of justice so I doubt he has time. I would be really surprised of Seth Meyers doesn’t host this season but he’s taken a few weeks off for the Emmys so I would image he could get the Christmas episode or the season finale instead. Would be fun to see Bill Hader back and I think he was movie coming out with Kristen Wiig (although the episodes that she’s done since leaving haven’t been great).
I think it would be tough not to have Pratt host but he seems more like a week 2 or 3 choice.
They should just cast and write all their shows via internet petition
While I understand the complaints above, please feel free to put Anna Kendrick pictures as the header to every post, whether she has anything to do with the content or not.
Pratt as host and Weirdo Al as musical guest?
I’d love to see George Takei host. He’s very funny and popular. He’s the new Betty White! ;-)
The right choice for the premiere is:
Host: Rebel Wilson
Musical Guest: Iggy Axalea
I mean Iggy Azalea
Since Don Pardo can’t do the announcing anymore (RIP), maybe each week’s host should do them?
I want to see Kaley Cuoco host the show with musical guest O.A.R. How about Dana Carvey for the fifth time or guess who…Melissa McCarthy for the fourth time. How about Julie Bowen? She’s the perfect choice for the show. What about Drew Carey or Wayne Brady? They had big success hosting game shows but they need to add SNL on their resume. I would even love to see Blake Shelton host the show. My choice for host for the 40th season premiere of SNL is Kaley Cuoco from The Big Bang Theory. Jim Parsons hosted last season, so this will be Kaley’s turn to host.