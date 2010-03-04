THESE CHILDREN WILL HAUNT MY DREAMS

This is an IHOP commercial from 1969, and it absolutely gives me the creeps. There are children with balloons running in slow-motion, and some kind of goblin-chipmunk song, and… well, you just have to kind of watch it for yourself.
This is what happens when people with jobs do drugs. Do you think Don Draper and the “Mad Men” crew would come up with something like this in the show’s era of the early ’60s? Hell no, because those people are under the steadying influence of alcohol and nicotine. This is what happens when you let a couple of creatives slip away to Woodstock for the weekend. Stay away from hallucinogenics, kids. Tripping balls is no way to make commercials.
[via BuzzFeed]
did Wes Craven drown Alvin and the Chipmunks in maple syrup?
I’d venture a guess that this ad was produced by the fine folks over at Silver Shamrock Industries.
/Happy Happy Halloween.
What the fuck is in that bowl before the spaghetti comes out, a head of cabbage? Goddamn this ad makes me want shrooms.
When I was a kid, while on a business trip to OH my dad’s rental car was stolen from an IHOP parking lot. My siblings and I spent the rest of our childhood looking for my dad’s stolen rental car every time we passed an IHOP.
/That sounds so ridiculous now
I think those balloons are some sort of security system, like in “The Prisoner.”
This ad has “Paul Kinsey” written all over it.
The first 30 seconds, I was waiting for an H-Bomb to drop Terminator 2 style while a kid is screaming behind a fence. Thanks, I’ll be seeing you in my dreams tonight.
Seeing them put down that plate of spaghetti and meatballs reminds me of just how pissed off I get at my kids when we go to a fancier restaurant and they order the fucking mac and cheese.
uughh. What just happened? How’d I get here? Why is all this blood on me? Honey? Kids? Oh God. OH GOD! NOOOOOOOOOOOO!
Sounds like Gage came back for some pancakes…
Creeps? That absolutely gave me the crepes…
I copied this LINK and sent it to everyone in my breakfast club.
I half expected the video to be burned away with Vincent Price laughing in the background.
That gave me a headache.