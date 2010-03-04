THESE CHILDREN WILL HAUNT MY DREAMS

03.04.10 8 years ago 14 Comments

This is an IHOP commercial from 1969, and it absolutely gives me the creeps. There are children with balloons running in slow-motion, and some kind of goblin-chipmunk song, and… well, you just have to kind of watch it for yourself.

This is what happens when people with jobs do drugs. Do you think Don Draper and the “Mad Men” crew would come up with something like this in the show’s era of the early ’60s? Hell no, because those people are under the steadying influence of alcohol and nicotine. This is what happens when you let a couple of creatives slip away to Woodstock for the weekend. Stay away from hallucinogenics, kids. Tripping balls is no way to make commercials.

[via BuzzFeed]

