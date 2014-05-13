These GIFs Showing The Parallels Between ‘Mad Men’ And ’2001: A Space Odyssey’ Are Neat As Hell

It’s been a fun week to break down Mad Men, from the Charles Manson allusions to the warning signs of Ginsberg’s mental illness, which led to his horrifying, hilarious departure on Mad Men (and let’s not forget the prospect of Lou Avery being eaten by a bear). But the episode also had one leftover reference to Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: Space Odyssey from the week before, and lest you think that critics are seeing things they want to believe, the GIF set below confirms that the references are legit. Also, super cool.
I have no idea what we can predict about Mad Men based on the allusions to 2001 because that movie made no f**king sense to me, unless maybe the finale sees the IBM computer rising up and taking over Sterling Cooper or, better yet, KILLING LOU AVERY. But the allusions are neat as hell.
The Monolith
The Walk
Apes
Human Error
Lip Reading
Not for nothing, but the guy who created the Mad Men season 6 poster is also the guy who helped Kubrick document the making of 2001.
Also, excellent job O Whiskers! tumblr on the GIFs.
The only one of these that I picked up on while watching was the lip reading inside the computer chamber. Good on you for the rest.
I picked up the elevator scene. Someone else pointed out a sign in the creative room looks like HAL.
Guys I just cut my right nipple off. There’s NO valve in there…. fair warning.
I don’t know if I’m happy or disapointed that so much of this season has been based on alluding to other cultural references. On one hand it’s fascinating to see unfold and always makes watching for new hints and clues fun. On the other hand I feel like the actual plot has stalled with the characters and we have hit a cyclical pattern that leaves little room for a satisfying ending….Oh well, it’s still a great show, I just would have liked a little more movement towards closure.
twee shit is twee
You don’t understand what “twee” means, do you?