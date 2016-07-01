Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mike Tyson just turned 50, y’all! To honor this momentous occasion, Jimmy Kimmel recruited the services of a third grader named Tristan to perform a birthday tribute to the man, the boxing legend, and title holder of the best damn hoverboard meme on the internet.

Dressed in a homemade cardboard cutout, complete with tribal facial tattoo and on point lisp, Tristan says, “Hi, guys. I’m Mike Tyson, and today I turn 50 years old. People call me Iron Mike because I am the most ferocious, atrocious, bragadocious, delicious man alive.” He goes on to recall some of Iron Mike’s greatest moments. “One time I bit Evander Holyfield’s ear off.” Not bad, but… “And then I bit his other ear off. I tried to say I’m sorry, but he couldn’t hear me.”

And with that, Mini Mike was off to feed his pigeons, offering up a “see you later, suckers,” before backing away off stage. It was a pretty grand tribute, if you ask me. And hey! On the plus side, Mike Tyson would probably never, ever punch a child. A smarmy late night host or possibly writers for said late night host, well that’s another story.

It might not be the worst idea for Kimmel to hire a team of bodyguards for the time being, is all I’m saying.