This ‘Daily Show’ Segment On Gun Nuts And The Lawyers Who Represent Them Is Hysterical, But Chilling

#The Daily Show
Editor-in-Chief
04.30.14 43 Comments

Every year the NRA holds it annual convention and every year the overall tone of the convention grows more and more paranoid and batsh*t. This year’s gun nut extravaganza featured Sarah Palin screeching more nonsensical jibberish than usual and NRA chairman Wayne Lapierre braying fear while looking downright corpse-ish, among other things.

Lucky are we, however, as the whole clusterf*ck inspired a couple of A1 Daily Show segments that aired last night, the first featuring Stewart offering commentary after snippets of insane NRA convention speeches were shown, and newish correspondent Jordan Clepper absolutely killing it in a segment on legal protection for people who shoot other people. Enjoy.

Here’s part one…

And here’s part two…

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Daily Show
TAGSgun nutsjordan klepperTHE DAILY SHOWthe NRA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP