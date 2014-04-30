This ‘Daily Show’ Segment On Gun Nuts And The Lawyers Who Represent Them Is Hysterical, But Chilling

Every year the NRA holds it annual convention and every year the overall tone of the convention grows more and more paranoid and batsh*t. This year’s gun nut extravaganza featured Sarah Palin screeching more nonsensical jibberish than usual and NRA chairman Wayne Lapierre braying fear while looking downright corpse-ish, among other things.
Lucky are we, however, as the whole clusterf*ck inspired a couple of A1 Daily Show segments that aired last night, the first featuring Stewart offering commentary after snippets of insane NRA convention speeches were shown, and newish correspondent Jordan Clepper absolutely killing it in a segment on legal protection for people who shoot other people. Enjoy.
Here’s part one…
And here’s part two…
Jon Stewart killed per the norm. Jordan Klepper didn’t really kill it as much as maim it a bit. He’s still green in my opinion. Has a lot of room to grow. Content was fine, but his delivery needs to be tightened up.
With standards set up by John Oliver with the EPIC Australia 3 part series last year and Aasif Mandvi destroying that Republican over voter registrationr, along with Samantha Bee,and Jason Jones overall awesomenss, Klepper has alot to live up to. Jessica Williams is growing steadily, so I am sure he will find his sea legs soon enough. Just dont think he killed it. Minor quibble in another wise excellent segment.
… i think you need to go outside or something.
My House Arrest Ankle Bracelet will only allow me to go so far. *Sigh*
If the NRA wants to dispel the belief that gun nuts are trying to compensate for a lack of masculinity, they might want to consider rolling out a different set of speakers than Wayne LaPierre, Bobby Jindal and Rick Santorum.
Hearing Rick Santorum’s voice makes me feel a need to check my pants to see if I have any testicles at all.
The man’s a national treasure.
This existence of Rick Santorum is the proof I need that there is no God
I choose to believe it’s merely proof that God has a terrific sense of humor.
As a conservative, do you feel about Santorum the way I always felt about Dennis Kucinich? Like he was a comically exaggerated strawman created by an unfriendly political cartoonist?
I don’t consider myself a conservative.
But yes. Either that, or their brilliant double agents, like Santorum is actually a democrat who is playing up this ridiculous character as a way to turn votes. So he’s either sadistically brilliant or just an idiot
Being a Pennslyvanian, i know too many people that share his ideology. I am of the opinion he is an idiot. Either way, he helps keep our state blue in the national elections.
@Otto Man — As the local token semi-rightist, I can tell you that Santorum was the first candidate I completely discarded last time. There’s no doubt that he completely believes his particular brand of sanctimonious righteousness, much like Kucinich. At least Santorum had the grace to not move across the country looking for a friendly jurisdiction to try to get back in.
OFBCM: Are you counting Michelle Bachmann in that list? Because she’s the only one who seems to out-psycho Senator Sweatervest here.
I forgot about Kucinich’s road show. What a fucking clown.
Oh, I forgot about Bachmann. Did she ever really run? I was pretty much good with Mitt from the jump anyway, so I tuned out after hearing the rest of those guys talk a couple times.
By the way: this is actually a pretty big step I’m taking — but I’m convinced now that as bad as things are here and around the world, it would probably have been worse if McCain had won in ’08. Not so with Mitt or whoever else was strong in that cycle (can’t bother to look it up right now), but def with McCain.
@Otto Man I saw Ron Paul as the Kucinich equivalent. You listen to him talk and you say “I agree, Good point..,THEN HOLY SHIT THAT IS CRAZY
OFBCM: Bachmann was in it early as the evangelical favorite, but bowed out after getting hammered in Iowa.
Duchess: That’s a good point about Paul being the Kucinich equivalent. I guess our version of Santorum was Sharpton? (For the love of God, Al, they’ve invented the microphone. You can stop shouting.)
I’m actually curious as to what the “righties” who come here thought of Huntsman. If he got the nom I was seriously considering voting for him.
@Everybody Loves Waymond I supported Huntsman. The problem I have with the Republican party is we support the right guy too late. McCain 2000 far better candidate than McCain 2008, Romney 2008 > Romney 2012. The run to the extreme right of things really pisses me off because there are a lot of good people and good ideas in the republican party. We can save a shit load of money by looking at certain sectors as businesses. I.E. rewarding coming in under budget vs spending money to have more next yr. Vendor consolidation and attack fraud. Those messages gets lost and drowned out by idiots who yell “Make Abortion Illegal!” or “Bomb !”
@Old Fat Bald Chick Magnet For me it went “Bachman, Santorum, Cain, Perry” The problem with Perry was he tried to mimic 2000 GW and shat the bed, plus being from Texas I have met Perry and he doesn’t talk like that so he came off as phony. I really wish Huntsman wasn’t written off so early and/or Gingrich had some inkling of integrity, I would have voted for them. Romney lost me at 47% I could have over looked some of his stupid half hearted glad handling to the idiot extremists, but if he could misinterpret data that badly I couldn’t trust him to make decisions in the White house.
I firmly consider myself a Republican funny thing is my views in Texas and Mississippi where I grew up I am the “liberal” friend. Yet, now I live in Virginia and I am the “conservative” friend.
@Everybody Loves Waymond – I would have been okay with Huntsman last time, but I preferred Mitt because of his macro-level business acumen. I disagree with Her Highness the Duchess because what Mitt said about the 47% is basically true(ish).
Huntsman never seemed to me to be a serious candidate for that year, but his experience as Ambassador to China for Obama killed him with the hard right before he could get started proving himself.
Personally, I see it as a plus to have some serious interaction with our biggest creditor and one of our biggest adversaries. We see now what happens when your president’s only experience with foreign cultures is growing up Muslim in Kenya (kidding) (probably).
Huntsman was the only guy in the Republican field who ever worried me when it came to Obama’s chances in 2012 — smart, experienced, charismatic, and a record of bipartisanship. So naturally, he was the least popular with the activists in the base.
Romney was close on all those points, but as Duchess said, he followed McCain’s script of shitting on all the character traits that made him presidential in his effort to win the GOP nomination.
I went ahead and changed my screen name… The Archer reference was too dated and confusing now.
That said 47% is an aggregated number that included military benefits, student loans, tax credits, and folks called the working poor. 47% of Americans are not sitting at home doing nothing as implied in his bone headed speech.So that lost me.
You know what? I don’t necessarily mind auto-play videos, but haven’t two of them auto-play at the same time is overkill.
But this story is so amusing that I went to the extreme trouble (for the internet viewer) of clicking “pause” on the second one.
“HAVING” two of them auto-play…
Use Flashblock.
No trouble here, they’re sitting waiting for me to hit play.
“At that price how you can you afford not to shoot people” that’s just pure gold. I don’t care if you’re selling that product how could you not laugh at that line.
That line was spectacular.
Chekov’s Gun Laws
The NRA makes me feel almost ashamed to be a gun owner. Sigh.
While their tactics and rhetoric are pure shit, they pale in comparison to the “other side” of the debate in that regard (ie: MDA/MAIG/Everytown/Any other Bloomberg .org, and the Brady Bunch).
What I mean to say is, the mouthpieces for both sides of the issue are misguided dipshits. But what can you really expect when both sides have so many “useful idiots” eating it up.
@Clusterfunk Say what you will about the NRA, but they win. Lots of pro-2A guys are getting nervous however at the NRA’s seeming expansion into general social conservatism. The NRA’s great advantages were their focus and their “honest broker” status with regard to politicians. If they were seen as strictly interested in gun rights they could credibly endorse people and make arguments without being dismissed as just right wing shills (this dismissal occurs anyway of course, but unfairly). It also help out the possibility that the NRA could build broader coalitions to protect gun rights. Now, the Democratic party has largely decided that the money is in being anti-gun (with a few red state holdouts), so it makes sense that the politicians interested in being affiliated with the NRA (and not alienating their donor/super PAC base) are conservatives, which is a shame, but the NRA should resist becoming just another social-conservative group. The NRA has no business being seen as having a position on abortion, waterboarding, the minimum wage etc. to do so dilutes its power and limits its potential recruitment base.
@Tacos_Gigante
I couldn’t agree with you more. And I guess the things you mention about the social conservatism is one of the big things I was referring to in mentioning their shitty rhetoric and tactics.
They need to get back to being exclusively pro-2A, pushing really awesome safety programs like Eddy Eagle, etc . Restore some legitimacy while also providing the kinds of services that actually, you know, prevent accidental shootings and the like.
Definitely agree with this. Sarah Palin’s ridiculous speech shows that the NRA is on the wrong track. I’m not sure exactly what’s happened, but it seems like all the once sane groups have gone off the conservative deep end.
So basically I can shoot black people in the USA and get away with it?
Dude, that’s been true since about 1620.
Especially in Florida
Informative! I didn’t realize if someone calls me a “hater”, I should probably lock my door and put on some kevlar.
Hating was frowned upon by our forefathers.
Gun nuts? You mean these gun nuts? [imgur.com]
No, that’s a SWAT team. Its members are law enforcement personnel, highly skilled policemen who undergo a rigorous training process that weeds out psychotics and sociopaths.
You know, the kind of people who are roaming around the Bundy ranch, waving guns in the air and screaming about how the United Nations is corrupting our precious bodily fluids with fluoridated water:
[www.esquire.com]
“Its members are law enforcement personnel, highly skilled policemen who undergo a rigorous training process”. Riiiight
[gunsfacts.blogspot.com]