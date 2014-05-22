This Is The Saddest Andy Dick Story Ever

NewsRadio star Andy Dick was escorted from the Dancing with the Stars ballroom earlier this week for “acting erratically, reeking of smoke, and exhibiting eyebrow-raising behavior.” He apparently ran in and out of the ballroom every five minutes, screaming, “I have to pee!” before lunging “at a production staffer’s breast.” But that’s not the most Andy Dick thing to happen to Andy Dick this week — this is.
A single tear slides down his face. He licks it, thinking it might be vodka.
Andy Dick will get his revenge when he doesn’t let Sandler walk the red carpet for the Sharknado 2: The Second One premiere. Not that Sandler would want to, but let Andy have this.
Someone was begging to get in to a theater showing “Blended”?
Maybe its good when you’re on one of the 7,000 types of drugs Andy Dick probably uses.
Andy Dick is one of those fuck ups that probably should have just OD’d in his prime. Now he’s going to die with no dignity left whatsoever.
The jokes on you, he never had a prime
You obviously are too young to have watched The Ben Stiller Show or Newsradio. He was legitimately hilarious and brilliant for a short period of time.
I’d trade 100 Andy Dicks for one Phil Hartman. What a piece of shit.
He and Edward Furlong should go back in time to the 90’s and kill themselves.
High fives for @MakingFlowers and @OhMyBalls. Nail on the head.
No, @kazoshay is right. There was a time in the early and mid 90’s when he was genuinely fucking great.
Was that time before we knew who he was? As long as I have heard of him he has been terrible.
well, i know who he was when he was a breakout star on NewsRadio and he was fucking great on that show. so, no, i don’t think so @HuhSJ
True story: After seeing “To Wong Foo” at a young age in early 90’s and seeing men dressed as women for the first time in my life, along with seeing Rupaul as a man in a tv movie or 2, I honestly thought Andy Dick and Kathy Griffin were the same person. Kathy Griffin was the act that Andy performed sometimes just for fun.
Then again, when I first heard of Jennifer Lopez I thought the same thing about John Leguizamo. Same initials I guess.
@Vice4Life: That’s hilarious, ever since I read something about Kathy Griffin being Andy Dick in drag a long time back I can’t NOT see it.
He wasnt brilliant on Newsradio, It just looked that way because everyone else was fantastic, especially Phil Hartman
Just shut the fuck up and watch this video:
[www.youtube.com]
@Vice4Life Literally laughed out loud
Jesus that’s depressing. That picture of him waiting… So sad
100% sad.
Eventually, Dick gave up and went around the corner to a bar, where he sat down next to Dustin Diamond and they both got real drunk, but fortunately a blitzed Lindsay Lohan showed up just before closing time and they all left together.
Please, Lindsay Lohan can still salvage her career, she’s too good for diamond and dick
Lilo is barely too good for them. Give her another year and she’ll be begging to be let on a red carpet too.
I wish Jon Lovitz had been able to go full Emperor Spengo on him and club him to death while wearing some badass mutton chops.
Too bad Mom & Dad saved the Universe. *frowny face
Everyone in Southern California has an Andy Dick story. He is nothing if not active.
he’s a sharp dresser, can’t fault him for that
Andy Dick, standing behind the barricade for the movie premiere of blended, yelling to Adam Sandler, let me in bro.
The movie premier ends, everyone leaves, and Andy Dick is standing alone, head down behind the barricade….still….waiting
YAGER
I would be going the opposite direction from the ‘Blended’ premiere.
But yeah, Andy has nobody else but himself to blame for being a drugged up drunk.
Hey, even here in Minneapolis we have an Andy Dick story. After bar…. drag queens… trampoline, running around with no cloths for no reason. It was epic.
I’m from the area where he got arrested for grabbing a guys cock at a local bar, that being said that picture does make me feel bad for the dude.
Andy Dick has to be the only person yelling to get IN to an Adam Sandler movie these days! *ba-dum-tss*
If you mean sad as in “hilarious” and “100% awesome,” then yes.
While we’re at it, lets not forget this: [gawker.com]
This is what i came here to post. I thought I had heard that Dick bragged about giving Hartman’s wife the coke that she was on for the murder/suicide/still saddest dead celeb for me ever.
I remember hearing that as well.
Well if Lovitz really did say to Dick that he killed Hartman, then I think Dick was justified in being an asshole right back to Lovitz. You can’t blame him for that bitch going crazy and murdering her husband. Cocaine doesn’t make you a murderer.
Yeah, the saddest Andy Dick story will always be the one that ends with the death of a comedy genius.
It could be worse, he could have been in the movie Blended.
Sandler is no better than Dick!
I’ve had the pleasure(?) of working at the bar where Andy Dick was having a little get together at The Riviera Hotel in Palm Springs. I found him awkwardly positioned at the mens room door, my bartender was there with him. I heard Andy say indiscreetly ”Help me Richard I pissed in my pants.” So now, every time i think of the Riviera I think of Andy Dick pissing in his pants at the bar. Sorry Andy! But a good story is a good story. =D
Ever feel depressed about your life? Stop and think “at least Im not Andy DIck” . That works for me anyways
The saddest Andy Dick story ever is Andy Dick.
Sad? Not to me. This asshole has made a career out of living up to his last name. A lot of people can’t handle their booze, but a lot of them also quit, or get help doing so. I wonder how many times he got beat up for being a total jerk. Or how many times he embarrassed himself in public by pissing himself, etc. Not to mention his other numerous faults. Time to be un-famous, Andy. Just crawl back into whatever slimy hole you crawled out of.
Fuck Andy Dick. That is all.