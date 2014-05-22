This Is The Saddest Andy Dick Story Ever

Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.22.14 42 Comments

NewsRadio star Andy Dick was escorted from the Dancing with the Stars ballroom earlier this week for “acting erratically, reeking of smoke, and exhibiting eyebrow-raising behavior.” He apparently ran in and out of the ballroom every five minutes, screaming, “I have to pee!” before lunging “at a production staffer’s breast.” But that’s not the most Andy Dick thing to happen to Andy Dick this week — this is.

A single tear slides down his face. He licks it, thinking it might be vodka.

Andy Dick will get his revenge when he doesn’t let Sandler walk the red carpet for the Sharknado 2: The Second One premiere. Not that Sandler would want to, but let Andy have this.

Via @AmyKinLA

