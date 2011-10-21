This Man Is Terrified of Puppies

#Dogs
10.21.11 6 years ago 41 Comments

Call off the search, I have found The Greatest TV Clip of All Time. In Animal Planet’s “My Extreme Animal Phobia,” badass muscular Marvin, adorned with tattooed sleeves and ink on his face and neck, breaks down into tears at the sight of puppies (video below via Buzzfeed).

In order to face his fear, Marvin has to pet a pit bull puppy that’s about 4 months old. And every time I started to feel bad about him having a paralyzing deep-seated phobia, the camera cut to the little puppy wagging its tail and I couldn’t help but laugh. There should be some sort of prerequisite for getting a neck tattoo. “I’m sorry, sir, but before I can give you this fearsome permanent mark that will limit your jobs to bouncer and speed-metal bassist, I have to ensure that you’re not terrified of cuddly puppies. It’s the law.”

And now, in honor of Marvin, the MOST FEARSOME GALLERY OF PUPPIES EVER ASSEMBLED.

GAHHHHH NOOO!!! IT’S AN ICY KILLER! TAKE HIM AWAY!

AN ENTIRE PACK OF BLOODTHIRSTY KILLERS! LORD HAVE MERCY ON OUR SOULS!

A MONSTER ESCAPED FROM THE BRINY DEEP! RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!

SHHHHHH!!!! Back away slowly. It’s going to be hungry for flesh when it wakes.

NOOOO!!! THOSE FOLDS OF SKIN CAN SUFFOCATE A MAN!

DEAR GOD HELP US!!! IT’S SHARPENING ITS TEETH IN PREPARATION FOR A KILL!

TWIN KILLERS SENT FROM HELL!!! MOTHER OF MERCY HEAR MY PRAYERS!

OH GOOD GOD LOOK AT THOSE RAZOR-SHARP CLAWS!!!! RUN, YOU FOOLS! SAVE YOURSELVES!

DON’T GO NEAR IT! IT’S ONLY FEIGNING SLEEP TO LURE YOU IN!

GAAAAAHHHH IT’S ABOUT TO POUNCE! WE’RE DOOMED!

*weeping* I tried to live a good life. This is the end.

Careful! Those claws will rip open your belly and spill your entrails for a bloody feast!

*loses control of bowels* Oh God. We’re in the middle of their camp. We’re as good as dead.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dogs
TAGSANIMAL PLANETDogsMY EXTREME ANIMAL PHOBIA

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP