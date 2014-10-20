This Week’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Tasted A Lot Better Than We Thought It Would

This week’s episode of The Walking Dead, “Strangers,” played with that title in two very specific ways that tied up some fourth-season loose ends, and laid out what we can expect from the fifth season. To that first aspect, The Walking Dead brought “strangers” together and turned the group of survivors into family. There was some healing to be done, and while it may be unrealistic to expect this much healing in such a short period of time, it was important for Robert Kirkman and Co. to bring these people together to set up the rest of the season.
To that end, Tyreese reconfirmed that he had forgiven Carol for the events at the prison, and even offered to help patch things over between her and the rest of the group. That turned out not to be necessary because Rick was quick to welcome Carol back into the fold after she saved all of their lives. Rick also conceded that perhaps Carol knew more than he did about the situation at the prison. Carol, however, still appears to feel a little unsettled by it all, and about her place within the group. When she said to Rick that he knew she could survive on her own, and that she proved that he was right by doing so, my gut suggested to me that she may believe that she’d still be better off — or at least more comfortable — by herself.
Meanwhile, Rick and then later, Maggie, both accepted Tara into the group, even though she was part of the Governor’s crew. There was, however, a bit of hesitation on Maggie’s part, which is understandable given that the Governor killed her father. Meanwhile, newly coupled Bob and Sasha were deliriously cute together, perhaps for the only time this series (goddamnit!).
There was also another stranger in the mix: Gabriel, played by a third alumni from The Wire, Seth Gilliam. Gabriel is something of a mystery, having apparently survived as long as he has without ever having had to kill a zombie or another person. Either that, or he’s full of sh*t, and the message that Carl found scrawled into the church exterior — “You’ll burn in hell for this” — was indicative of something insidious in his past. All the same, Carl preached trust, and Rick eventually came around to begrudgingly accepting Gabriel, past be damned.
At any rate, Gabriel ultimately led Rick and the rest of the survivors to a new shelter, the church where he’s been holed up out since the zombie outbreak. What could be interesting about this character over the course of the season, perhaps, will be seeing a man of peace, and a man of faith, resort to violence in order to ultimately become a man of survival. We haven’t had a chance to see that transformation in a while.
Through the first 55 minutes of the episode, we saw strangers become friends, and a group of survivors become family. It was important to establish solidarity behind Rick as a leader and later, behind Abraham as a guide, as the survivors eventually make their way toward Washington D.C. to “save the world for [Judith]. Save it for yourselves. Save it for the people out there who ain’t got nothing left to do ‘cept survive.”
Of course, it was all too good to be true. For the first 55 minutes of the episode — despite some trust issues with Gabriel — everyone was happy, or at least as happy as anyone gets on The Walking Dead. That sense of family, and of safety, quickly came crashing to a halt when Bob took his leave to go out into the woods. There, he broke down into sobs, and while we are not sure why, we can probably surmise that he was bitten during the encounter with the water-logged zombies.
Not that it will ultimately matter because while Bob was sobbing, Gareth paid him a visit, along with the guy that Tyreese failed to kill last week (DAMMIT TYREESE. YOU HAD ONE JOB) and knocked Bob out cold. When he woke up, he had a bit of a headache AND NO F***KING LEG.
Sucks to be Bob.
And that is when we realized what would be the true threat this season. As Rick suggested earlier in the episode, humans are much scarier than walkers, and no human is currently more terrifying than Gareth and the Hunters, who cannibalize not out of revenge, but in order to survive. “A man’s gotta eat,” Gareth tells Bob, taking a bite out of his leg and more or less promising to do the same to everyone else in Rick’s camp.
It’s gonna be a terrifying fifth season.
Random Notes
— There was a weird water jug exchange between Carol and Daryl that felt like something that belonged in the bloopers, but they decided to keep it anyway. Anyone else catch that?
— Speaking of Carol and Daryl: I didn’t mention it above, but they’re in pursuit of the driver of this car, who should know where Beth is (and if she’s alive). That may take Carol and Daryl away from the group for a while, and in addition to Bob’s absence, raise a lot of red flags.
— I can’t get over how remarkably quiet Lil Ass Kicker is as a baby. There is literally a zombie apocalypse going on all around her, and she’s just happy to ride in a front pack.
— You knew that Bob was going to probably die. There’s just too many survivors right now, more black characters than the show has ever carried, and three The Wire alums on the show. Somebody had to go, and when Bob started his cute exchange with Sasha, his demise seemed all but inevitable.
— If — and we don’t know if it’s true, obviously — but if Bob was bitten, I guess we’ll find out the consequences of eating potentially tainted meat. Maybe the virus can be killed in the campfire?
— A quick shout-out to Andrew J. West, who is doing an unbelievably great job at playing Gareth. He’s terrifying, and all the more so because he’s not doing this out of revenge, necessarily. He’s doing this because he and his men have a taste for human meat. A hungry man is a lot more dangerous than a vengeful one.
Gotta be honest, I thought this was how the last episode of season 4 was gonna end. With Beth hanging from a wall, both legs missing, and still alive. The crew find her. She starts sobbing, and quietly says “They keep their victims alive, so all the meat doesn’t spoil” cut to black. So it’s cool to see they ended up doing something similar anyway.
The most unrealistic part of TWD is the lack of UGA Bulldog apparel wearing Zombies.!.Anyone who has spent any time in that part of GA knows it’s true. Go dogs!
Yup, Father Gabriel was a coward who locked his congregation out.
Looks like the show is going the comicbook-Dale route with Bob. It’s likely that Bob’s leg was bit and the cannibals just cut off the infected leg.
My theory is that Bob was a member of Terminus and fled because of the cannibalism. I believe that’s what he’s hiding from, and why he became an alcoholic. I can’t believe anyone hasn’t picked up on the couple of times Gareth’s addressed him by his name and with familiarity and not wondered, “Do these two know each other?”
Yes, I too picked up on that as soon as Bob and Gareth spoke in the season opener.
Or he could know Bob’s name from when Bob first arrived at Terminus and introduced himself. I don’t think Bob would have willingly reentered Terminus. If anything he would’ve been the one to come up with a plan to take them down. I think Bob’s just Dale’s replacement, and Sasha is Andrea’s.
I noticed this as well. And if you go back to episode one, Bob was bold enough to speak to Gareth and try to convince him not to kill them. By itself it just seemed like a desperate plea but after this episode it looks like he was trying to appeal to an old acquaintance.
So your theory is Bob willingly went back to the place and didn’t bother to warn anyone he was with that it was full of devious cannibals? Would you like help in coming up with a new theory?
I thought this weeks Walking Dead was good, but I can’t get over how easily people recover from injuries.
The dude in the baseball cap had is face smashed in by a big guy. Yet the next day he’s chewing away on human meat. He would barely be able to see, let alone chew. His jaw would have been broken in several places.
Ok, benefit of the doubt if this was a one off. But..
Wasn’t Gareth shot when they were leaving Terminus? Doesn’t matter, he managed to get that sorted and still follow Rick and the others. Despite being shot!
And all this is after The Governor incident, where he was glassed in the eye and still up and walking about the same day.
It’s totally mental for show that tries to deal with real issues.
Very good man, I was thinking the same thing about Gareth being shot. I didn’t even factor how fucked up the other guy should have been after having Tyrese knock him out.
All the more so given the standards of health and hygiene during a zombie apocalypse. Oh well, still a pretty good episode.
The carving on the church read “You’ll Burn For This” not “You’ll Burn in Hell for This.”
But, it is likely “indicative of something insidious in his past.”
Yes. How uncalled for I look for accuracy when reading a write-up of an episode of a TV show.
What kind of berries was Hershel getting? Is it called Terminus or Terminal? And most importantly, what role was the Governor playing in all this?
It’s not Gareth’s fault. As Charlie and Sweet Dee taught us, once you get the taste, you can’t go back.
I think it’s time for Walking Dead posts in the style of the Game of Thrones posts on Uproxx…A Comic readers version and a non-comic readers version. This season thus far is pretty heavy on the comics material…
I gotta say…some of these theories about Bob and other characters are rather hilarious.
We used to keep comic talk down at the bottom.
You only have a little more than a week to plow through it, but here you go…[www.thewalkingdeadpdf.com]
But that would mean I’d have to catch up on the comics. I poured through the first 2 volumes (24 issues) in no time last week, but those were borrowed and there are a dozen or so more volumes at $30 a pop. Man, I hope my friend has the rest, or at least a few more.
Maybe. I’m hoping the show throws some more twists and curveballs that don’t follow the comics.
Okay I have to go off on this because they didn’t address it on the Talking Dead last night. I thought Bob was crying because he got bit in that cellar and didn’t have the heart to tell Sasha. Yeah, it could have been because he was trying to stay away from that church wine, yeah it could have been because he needed an outlet for being positive Bob 24/7, but I hope he got bit because I want to see all of those cannibals turn, goddamit. About turning, I was wondering why more people didn’t turn because they were filling the water from streams and rivers. What if, upstream, there were stuck dead bodies floating in that river??? Anyway, in the previews someone talked about 3 of the family going missing. One is obviously Bob, but I think the other two are Daryl and Carol who are going to try and find Beth. When the shit hits the fan I expect Morgan to appear and save the day. What is up with the religious Beth kidnappers? I don’t think they have anything to do with the cowardly priest.
If everyone has the virus, why is a bite triggering the zombie? What if the cooked infected meat creates an Antivirus? What if a bite then would have no effect? And death is just death. … why didn’t they turn question might come up.
Everyone is already infected. They just turn once they die.
You don’t turn from ingesting the virus because there really isn’t a “virus.” When you die you come back to life unless your brain was destroyed. The “tainted” meat might make the cannibals sick and possibly dead, but it wont turn them into zombies. Dying will turn them into zombies,
RE: Beth’s kidnappers
My guess is they’re the Saviors. Hint at Negan’s group all season but never show them until sometime next season.
Why doesn’t anybody here think that Bob could breakdown and cry just because he has had to keep up this happy-go-lucky persona 24/7 when the end of the world is upon them and death/destruction haunts him at every turn. I mean, wasn’t that his thing, that whenever he gets close to people/groups and he is happy, everyone always ends up dying? He could be crying cause he knows what’s next. Also, he’s without his crutch (alcohol) and for an addict, that’s worth crying about in and of itself.
Getting bit and/or being a Terminus mole are fun theories, but I think it’s just simply him being overwhelmingly tired from having to put up this front all the time (I know that’s why my mom divorced dad).
Also, I’m going on record that Beth isn’t going to be Beth anymore when they find her – brainwashed heel turn coming at cha!
Bob was a spy for Terminus. That was his past. He’s crying because he led them there…aka, the carvings in the tree.
Well, that’s my theory at least.
Speaking of Bob’s crutch…
Dont know why he would wander off into the woods by himself if he simply wanted to just cry. While he is a recovering alcoholic, he’s been clean for awhile. Its been a long time passing from the prison to the governor attacking to wandering around to terminus to now. I just think there’s too many things the writers did to it turn it out he just wanted to cry and foolishly wandered into the woods alone. Going completely underwater with a walker, asking for one more kiss from Sasha, wandering into the woods (who knows how far from the church)
So from what I gather by a quick ask, Gareth is not a character from the comic but they have him being a total psycho even showing him in a preview in front glass with zombies attacking and him having this weird grin on his face. He’s a prick, eats people and will probably kill anyone just cause. Could this be the show’s response to Negan?
No. He’s not Negan. He’s the show’s version of Chris from The Hunters.
I can’t wait to see what’s going on with the people who have Beth.
I miss the Rowles Rescue Brigade. Weird how they all show up together, or not at all…
It was actually Daryl who said the walkers are scarier than people, not Rick
It was, people are scarier.
Wasn’t it that people are scarier than walkers?
Seriously though, where’s Wallace?
I found the episode to be a little too slow. I get that it can’t always be like last week, but, a little more pace would be better. Nothing happened in the middle of the show.
Here’s what’s bothering me:
1) Last week, Terminus’ did a wonderful job of halal killings. But, shouldn’t those who had their necks cut turn into walkers after they died?
2) I can’t see how living off human can be a long term solution. If you kill a person, the meat goes bad fast/the person turns into a zombie. If you keep the person alive like Bob, you’re going to need a lot of drugs to keep him from screaming in agony. There should be plenty of peach trees and other fruit trees near by to eat.
3) How many times are we going to get on this show that the Ricktocracy should have killed their rival faction? Did they seriously think Terminus’ group was just going to shrug their shoulders and not seek revenge/not look for more humans to eat? Rick saw Gareth wasn’t fatally shot.
4) Tyreese is way too much of a pussy. How do you not kill a guy who threatens to kill a baby that you see as your own? Especially one that’s a fucking cannibal? Here’s hoping he goes nuts after he discovers Bob was eaten (I assume that’ll be something he finds out at the mid season finale).
Answering your fourth question:
Tyreese is all hype. Can’t wait till Morgan kills him.
2) Dunno, at least they acknowledged that Georgia is full of pecan trees. Bob should have woken up and known immediately that something was wrong, unless they drugged him (unlikely).
4) Tyreese had no way of knowing they were cannibals at that time. Shame he lied about killing him though.
Answering your first question:
Right before slitting their throats, the Terminus guys crushed the back of each guy’s skull. That might have been enough head trauma to fend off zombie turning.
The one thing that kind of kills the “Bob is mole” theory is that he was captured with the rest of them, and lined up about to have his throat cut.
You could argue the people from Terminus were trying to maintain his cover, but why at that point? He had done his job and brought them there. Rick’s crew were all but dead who cares if they knew he set them up?
Wouldn’t they be like, “Cool, thanks. Go out and find a new group now.”
@Hingle McCringleberry See, now THAT makes a lot more sense. He might have been one of the guys to lock Gareth up in that boxcar in the first place.
I think Bob either caused the downfall of the original terminus, or that Bob walked away because he felt it was wrong. He was carrying a lot of guilt when he was found, and either one of those could be why. It also makes sense of Garrets commenting on how fitting it is that they are feasting on Bob, and Bob wouldn’t know what terminus was as he left before/during the original fall, before they rebuilt it.
Bob being a mole makes zero sense.
Maybe, MAYBE he was with the original Terminus group and assumed everyone at Terminus had died when it was over-run and he assumed everyone died. That would go with the whole “I’m always the last survivor in my group” story he told the gang.
I guess going vegan is not an option.
Didn’t the group meet Bob the same way they met the preacher last night? Both were alone, being attacked and calling out for help. Maybe this is the Terminus folks’ strategy. Bob and the preacher then have to deliver people to Terminus before they can join their group. However, Carol ruined Bob’s “initiation.”
@peter gasparroWalkers apparently cant chew through gauze or ducktape, as Glenn showed us.
But isn’t everyone already infected ? what does it matter if he was bitten or not when they ate him.
I’ve always been pretty in on the Bob is immune theory as well. Maybe after eating him, one of the hunters will get bitten and end up not turning and they’ll realize what they’ve got.
OMG I forgot about the “Bob’s immune to zombie bites” theory!
I’ve enjoyed these two episodes but they haven’t erased years of sloppy.
Bob was just walking down the road. He hid in sewers and on top of a truck when Daryl and Glenn found him walking down the road. We find out he has been the last man standing in 2 camps. Killed a dozen or so walkers and 1 human because she asked for it.
I always thought that Bob was immune to walkers bites because of the one time he got bit on his bandaged shoulder but that most likely isn’t the case if he got bit in the water and was walking out to the woods to turn in peace away from the group and Sasha.
yo no mention of (seth) the actor that plays father Gabriel killing it whit the acting ..showing the range son..
All that was missing was Fuzzy Dunlop.
I am a comic reader and i think there should be a readers and non-readers article much like GoT
I made this post as well and agree @maug. This season is pretty heavy into the comic material so far.
@maug agreed.
I don’t, because there’s a lot more deviation here than with GoT, as far as big plot points go.
comic readers just ruining the fun of predicting and theorizing for the rest of us.
Fuck the comics
It matters to me. haha. I don’t care what happens next in the comics. If you want to mention events/storylines after they happen, by all means.
But reading stuff about Terminus cannibals or Bob being bit and infecting the Terminus folks before those events happen or are hinted at, sucks.
It doesn’t matter. This show gets a kick out of faking out the comic readers quite often, so it’s almost impossible to spoil it.
If I want to know what happens I’ll read the comics, not the comments section recapping the show.
Or, possibly, they’ve just been pushed to the brink by reading all these shitty TV theories. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Bob got bitten and the meat that the hunters are eaten is infected. That’s the story from the comics and I would be pretty surprised if they full-out swerved us on this one.
Bob may also have once been a part of the Terminus crew, but it would be weird for that to not have come up when he was in captivity just last episode. So, sure, maybe he was a mole, but even if that’s the case, I think he was a mole gone rogue. I doubt he was ever trying to turn Rick’s crew over to anyone.
Everyone’s assuming there is a virus. Its never been confirmed to be a virus at all. You die from a zombie bite because its rotten and MAYBE zombies have some kind of “venom.” The “tainted” meat might also be because of this venom. But there probably isn’t an airborne virus. The zombification effect isn’t due to being infected with a virus. You die, you turn, end of story. Kirkman might reveal the actual mechanics behind the zombificiation but honestly I doubt it. Treading into silly Y: The Last Man territory where even the characters in the books acknowledged the ultimate answer was ridiculous. Better to just leave it vague and unexplained. What’s scarier than the unexplained?
Because, duh, ingesting cooked zombie meat is wayyyyyyyy different than slathering yourself in guts and inhaling every bodily fluids zombies splatter on you when you kill one. It will give you The Fever.
Why does a bite matter if the zombola is airborne? Didn’t we learn that a the end of season 1? Everyone is infected, they just have to die first.
Whoever is marking the trees for the Terminus group (maybe Bob) makes a circle with a line. Once Gareth finds the tree and/or gets a meal, he crosses the line, making the circle with the “X” in it that Morgan found.
So far so good – Looking forward to the mid-season turn for the ridiculous, maybe they can avoid it this time!
I agree that Bob seems to be connected to the Terminus guys, the interaction at the end was too familiar for him not to be.
That being said, having him walk out and stroll along the tombstones at night alone was fairly silly, given we’re 5 seasons into this show.
Also, I don’t think he was bitten in the water, there was no indication of it, not even a tender spot touch, or a cough or anything. I think everything was just a red herring leading up to his capture. Unless he was bitten and didn’t even know it or something, but I doubt it.
Also, I really really hope they took some sort of showers when they got back to the church, unless the overarching plot of the season is them all dying from whatever diseases they contracted in that gross zombie water
Yeah I mean it’s possible – if he knows the terminus guys he could have been crying because he’s ratting them out, he could just have needed a minute to break down after all the shit that’s happened, etc. But yeah he could be crying cuz he got bitten too
Why was he bawling in the woods then? Dude was totally bitten.
Everything Gareth and his group stood for was revenge. After they opened up Terminus to people who overwhelmed the place, beat and sexually assaulted the inhabitants, Gareth and crew reclaimed their place and took on a ‘Trust nobody’ stance. Now Gareth’s group is essentially The Hunters, who hunt people because it’s a lot easier than animals (and more meat as well). Also revenge for Rick and crew ruining Terminus. The scene leading up to Bob leaving the church was bittersweet. He had to have been bitten in the water. Sasha wanted to hold Judith and Bob asking her for that one extra kiss and the way he held on to her hand as she got up. Bob has always had this more positive outlook on things, like the game he and Sasha were playing in the ep, so it could go hand in hand with him seeking solitude in the shadow of a church as he knew he was dying. His tears only reinforced that he knew what was coming. Gareth and crew are going to have a nice surprise when they learn they’re eating tainted meat. I don’t see how Bob could be some mole from Terminus, he didn’t lead any of them to the prison when he was there, and he tried to hold off getting whacked in the head with a bat and sliced in the throat by trying to talk to Gareth beforehand. You’d think he would mention something about loyalty and how he brought all this fresh meat to Terminus, so why kill him?
Yes, it was. Could have been a little more clear, for sure.
@Burt Macklin, FBI The more I think about it the more I think you’re right. But that was one clunky ass monologue.
Bob isn’t a mole. Gareth’s speech in this episode was a response to Bob’s “you don’t have to do this” speech while kneeling at the trough. He’s telling Bob that then, they were going to kill him humanely but they still had to do it. Now because you destroyed our home, we have to eat you a little bit at a time, so it’s funny that it’s you I’m doing this to.
I’m not 100% sure about Bob being a mole either. However, Bob happened to be the last person in line for the trough, so maybe after killing the others they were going to let him up?
I know it’s a stretch, just throwing it out there.
Also, no more Samurai Sword Michone :) :) :)
She is getting her sword back. There’s a shot of her standing in front of the church I presume, holding her old blade. I’m guessing one of the Termites must have grabbed it when they left.
Supposedly she gets it back soon, maybe even next episode. A Terminus hunter is likely carrying it. I am guessing Michonne will still take out a few of them.
I totally forgot Beth was abducted by the Douch-ey car. Are we supposed to care about Beth?
Also, before Daryl and Carol ran off after Beth, we basically see that Carol was going to run away from the group. Why? Is she still scared of being persecuted for things that went down at the prison?
Also, there was some nice development in the episode, particularly with Maggie embracing the girl from the Gov’s crew basically apologizing for being a part of the raid and the Gov killing Hershel. That was good.
The group is so big now, it’s hard to imagine people won’t start dropping. I don’t remember even seeing Eugene until they were all eating dinner in the church
I care about Beth cause as far as survivors of a zombie apocalypse go, she’s VERY bangable.
The group should care about Beth because, I don’t know, she’s basically family? And REAL family to some (guess her sis is too busy choking on 3 inches of Chinese food).
Like @cajunhawk alludes to below, seems like finding her would take priority over going to DC with some mulleted fat ass and his militant terrible dye job boyfriend.
I was wondering when they were gonna snap back into reality from the heart warming church scene where they agree to go to DC and remember that Beth was captured by someone. Thankfully the writers remembered.
wasn’t it darryl marking the trees?
It would make sense that Bob was biting in the water. He had a lot going for him. He had the girl, wasn’t craving alcohol and became a part of the group.
If they are following the comic at all it is the same thing that happened to Dale but they are telling the story line using Bob. I’m interested in seeing how Rick takes the news of Bob, Carol and Daryl being gone.
I don’t know why people are giving the dullness of this episode as a pass just because of “table setting”. Game of Thrones does plenty of table setting episodes that are plenty entertaining because they don’t just have their characters talking about the same things they talked about many, many, many times before. Last 10 minutes were fun, but it doesn’t make up for the meandering of the first 50.
My wife and I wonder if Gabriel’s past involved locking people out of his church during the zombie outbreak, causing people to try and break in (hence the knife marks) and tell him off (the “burn for this” message).
Also, was the blonde lady with the glasses just someone from the congregation, or was there some kind of romantic connection between the two?
Ding ding we have a winner. Gabriel’s “deep dark secret” is that he locked everyone out of the church and survived with all the food alone.
At the end of the episode he held up a picture of her and himself. To me at least a relationship is implied.
So Bob’s been marking the trees and was working as a mole for the Terminus folks, right?
I took Gareth saying it is funny it’s you meaning your group. They would be eating anyone they found to survive but it is funny they found someone from Rick’s group.
I took Gareth’s line to Bob as a nod to just before all hell broke loose at Terminus. Gareth rolled his eyes and removed the gag from Bob’s mouth and Bob went on about how he doesn’t have to kill them, they can work together, think about the cure, etc. Gareth was like, “Nope.” So I think it was just that Bob was the last of the survivors to talk to Gareth before the shit hit the fan. That’s how I saw it.
@tuggernuts I’d buy that, especially after hearing that it would mimic a storyline from the comic.
@lubz102 Gareth knew both Bobs name and Ricks name when they were lined up at the sink last episode. We saw Gareth is extremely calculated (implying about shot counts) so I’m sure he kept a list of names of people they captured. While it’s not implied, I’d imagine some time has passed between Terminus burning down and Bob being eaten since the one guy Tyrese punched showed no signs of physical harm and we know he got slugged in the face at least three or four times. I think Gareth and the crew took there operation into the woods and was surprised that the two crossed paths again
Gareth already did know Bob, from the trough scene at Terminus. That it what he meant by that line about cosmic chance and coincidence that it was Bob they captured again. I also thought Gareth was marking the path so Terminus survivors could eventually catch up with the group. Morgan is actually tracking the symbols left by Gareth. Did I somehow miss Bob marking trees? He was crying next to a tree that had a mark, but I never thought he was the one leaving them. Interesting theory though…
@Frenchy Right. Only difference is I think he went outside to kill himself because he’s been bitten.
@Benny how did they know his name was Bob then? I don’t recall it ever coming up while he was held by them in Terminus.
Reposting my comment from the other TWD posting ’cause more people are talking about the theory here.
Prediction: Bob was a Terminus agent all along. We know he came from another group, but don’t know much else about his background. He was sent out to find people to lead to Terminus. In last night’s episode, he was being built up as more sympathetic before his ultimate villain reveal.
– Someone has been leaving marks on trees for the Terminus group to follow.
– He asked Sasha for one more kiss like it was goodbye and then went out in the woods to cry, because he felt conflicted about what he was doing.
– Pretty sure he was last in the lineup at the killing sink in the season premiere.
– The most damning evidence is that the Terminus leader knew him by name and said it was ironic that they chose him of all people.
So yeah, soon we’ll learn that Bob was a traitor that has been in turn betrayed by his original group.
I haven’t read any of the comics, but I’ve always felt Bob’s back story is questionable [‘seriously guys, I just hang out all alone in the woods and drink myself to sleep at night’]. Yeah Gareth was being all coy, but at the risk of “Bob was a mole” being the new “the Governor did it” it seems to me like they’re implying Bob used to hang out in the woods and lead people he found to Terminus.
@ JohnyHopkins: I took the “it’s funny it was you” as a statement that they were out hunting anyone and they came across the group that just burned their house down. Bob just being one of that group.
WHAT. That’s a hell of a long con, but not an impossible theory by any means.
I thought it was weird when Gareth said something along the lines of “it’s funny that it was you” to Bob as if he knew him already.
oooh… that would be much more interesting than the alternatives of 1) bob is some sort of pussy who stupidly wanders outside to cry alone for no reason or 2) bob was bitten and just isn’t telling anyone cuz he’s an asshole…
…”Gareth paid him a visit, along with the guy that Tyreese failed to kill last week (DAMMIT TYREESE. YOU HAD ONE JOB)…”
Are you referring to the guy in the cabin that put his hands around Judith’s neck? Or is it someone else that I am not thinking of.
You know, you’d think they would’ve learned by now…
IF they hadnt said it in talking dead i wouldn’t have known. actually went back and looked and still dont see him.
I’ll have to go back and watch it later. I don’t see him in the GIF above. Tyreese implied that he killed him, but he may have been lying to Carol.
He looked to be in remarkably good shape after being subjected to Tyreese hammer rage. Am I just imagining that it was implied that Tyreese beat that man to death last week? I thought he had.
Yes, Detroit Tigers baseball hat guy. He was in the final scene around the campfire.
I don’t think Bob was crying because he was bitten in the basement. Maybe he was crying because dealing with alcoholism in the apocalypse is hard. Or he was just happy to be with Sasha. Or he was relieved to still be alive. There are any number of reasons why he’d be crying. The point of that scene was that he got caught alone outside, which is dumb.
I’m glad we saw who was chasing the group. I expected to come here this morning to read “Who was in the woods? Was it the Governor, back from the dead? Is the Governor the key to the zombie cure?”
HE would turn when the infection killed him. The speed with which a bite or the infection it causes kills you would vary person to person. The rules are different than Brad Pitt’s World War Z where there is a set amount of time to turn no matter what (also that was stupid).
Also they hacked off Herschells leg immediately because they wanted to stop the infection before it spread throughout his whole body. They really didnt even know if that would save him so I think they just did it in a panic
Depends on the severity of the bite. Season one had Jim? Forget the name but he was bit and lasted a few days where as Andreas sister was bitten and turned over night
Don’t people turn quickly once they’re bitten? When Hershel got bit at the prison, they hacked his leg off immediately. I can’t see Bob lasting for hours after a bite and not showing any effects at all.
Bob crying because he was bitten is realistic. Right before he asked Sasha for “one more kiss” I think to be heavily implied Bob knew it was their last and was too scared to tell Sasha the truth. He also had a gun tucked in the back of his shirt which again I would assume he was going to commit suicide
Third alumni from The Walking Dead? What?
This late in the game…just can’t get over the stupidity of standing alone outside in the dark during the zombie apocalypse. This Bob makes more stupid decisions than anyone ever on this show…I’m only upset it was his leg and not his head.
If Bob wasn’t bitten, he would have known better than to wander off alone like that. The moments before felt like a ‘goodbye’ to Sasha and he went outside to die. So actually, staying in the church knowing his time was coming, putting everyone at risk was a far more stupid thing. Bob just wasn’t counting on, of all people, the Termites, to find him.
In his review last night, Alan Sepinwall suggested that Gabriel’s sin was that he barricaded himself inside the church during the early days of the apocalypse, keeping his own parishioners out and hoarding the food. It would explain the “YOU’LL BURN FOR THIS” carved in the outside wall. And it would explain his reaction to seeing his old organist friend as a walker in the food bank basement. He didn’t save her or anyone else in the church, so she went to the food bank and got bitten or died.
Rick asked Gabriel if he knew her and then said, “I get it.”
That was my thought, he left everyone outside to die. Not “killing” them, but yeah, killing them.
Can Omar White be on this show???? How many more people from the wire can be on it. Its awesome! Michael, Bug, and Dookie are out there somewhere as a family. Also Daryl and Carol forever. Come at me bros!
Is bob’s head made of glass? he got knocked unconscious, not anesthetized, how did he not feel his goddamn leg being chopped off?
He looked pretty doped up
He was probably drugged after being knocked out. A creaming, hysterical man would give away their location too easily.
And how is he not screaming in agony with his leg chopped off?
It might be time for Deputy Dipshit to get a new hat, too. His Deputy Dipshit hat is looking quite ragged.
Deputy Dipshit have his hat to CORAL.
Also, at this point, I am pretty sure there is an element of revenge to Gareth and Co.
Eating a guy’s leg in front of him was about as corny as it gets. Then again, I was surprised that they didn’t offer Bob a bite of himself.
That whole water bottle exchange was so weird. As it was happening I was picturing one of those scenes where they would both bend over to pick it up, look into each others eyes, and then start making out like crazy. When that didn’t happen I was kind of wondering what the point of the whole thing was.
I got the sense that he was being a dick to her, and seeing if she would bow to his wishes, but I could be way off
It definitely read to me like Norman Reedus was messing around in a take with Melissa McBride and the director thought it was a nice moment of levity and left it in.