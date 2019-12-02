After comedian Kevin Hart’s invitation to host the 2019 Oscars was revoked following the (re-)discovery of several homophobic tweets and jokes, the annual telecast opted for a host-less format. This worked out perfectly fine, with many speculating the Academy would do the same in 2020. However, a persistent rumor regarding stand-up Tiffany Haddish’s potentially hosting the awards ceremony has become so popular that The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon decided to ask her about it during a special holiday episode on Sunday.

Haddish didn’t really say whether she was hosting the 2020 telecast, though she did say she would take the job “if they paid me and I could do it with somebody”:

“I don’t want all that pressure on me because I’m going to lose my hair. Then, I’m going to have to really wear wigs all the time. It’s too much stress. I mean, unless they paid me a lot of money. Then I would be like, ‘It’s worth it!’ Then I would have it hot. It would be so much fun. We would have twerk contests and everything. I would get Meryl Streep up there to twerk with Susan Sarandon. You know, it would be crazy.”

It’s no releasing-a-live-tiger-somewhere-in-the-venue, but Haddish hosting the Oscars with a twerking contest featuring the likes of Streep and Sarandon would definitely be livelier than many previous broadcasts. Then again, seeing as how Oscars hosts (and awards show hosts at large) generally aren’t paid too much, Haddish’s ideas will probably never become a reality. There’s always the chance that Matthew McConaughey could spend part of the show hunting the aforementioned tiger, though.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)