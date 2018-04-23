Getty Image

In mid-January, Amazon announced that it had canceled three of its original series: I Love Dick, Jean-Claude Van Johnson, and One Mississippi. All three were decidedly different shows, but Tig Notaro’s autobiographical One Mississippi was, as Uproxx‘s Alan Sepinwall wrote, “a great show that still felt like it had a lot of story to tell.” Its cancellation was “a terrible decision, as much from a business standpoint a a creative one,” and Sepinwall was by no means alone in expressing this sentiment. TV critics and fans alike mourned One Mississippi‘s loss, but we should have known that it wasn’t going to stop Notaro in her tracks.

That’s because the stand-up announced on Monday that her new comedy special, Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here, will debut on Netflix on May 22nd. According to a short blurb provided by Netflix:

Comedian Tig Notaro brings her signature dead-pan silliness in Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here, available only on Netflix towards the end of May. Filmed at the historic Heights Theater in Houston, Tig tackles the comedic sides of marriage, parenting and being invited to an Ellen DeGeneres party, then closes the set with a tease that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Notaro’s first special, Boyish Girl Interrupted premiered on HBO in 2015, the same year that the documentary Tig dropped on Netflix. The latter chronicled her attempts to become pregnant with then-fiancée/now-wife Stephanie Allynne, which led to her breast cancer diagnosis. In addition to releasing a new comedy special this year, Notaro will also guest-star on the second season of Star Trek: Discovery as Chief Engineer Denise Reno of the U.S.S. Hiawatha.