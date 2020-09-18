Carole Baskin is officially turning into a reality star of her own magnitude after her breakout appearance as the target of a murder plot in the Netflix smash hit Tiger King. Already making an appearance on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, reports indicated on Thursday that Baskin also has an unscripted show in the works that will take place at her own animal sanctuary.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Baskin and her husband will star in a new reality show that hopes to “expose” animal abuse as well as highlight the work she and her husband do at their own Florida animal rescue.

The new show will star Ms. Baskin and her husband, Howard Baskin, of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Fla., according to a statement on Thursday from ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media, the production company that is developing the show. The new show, unscripted and as yet unnamed, will follow the couple “as they work to expose, like never before, those who abuse and take advantage of various animals,” and spotlight history, lawsuits and animal rights violations, Thinkfactory Media said in a statement.

Baskin became a fixture on Tiger King, which chronicled the world of Joe Exotic, who was tried and convicted of hatching a plot to kill his animal activist rival Baskin. But as the series highlighted, Baskin had her own questionable legal history that has become something of a rallying cry of fans of the show that briefly captivated the attention of a nation trapped in quarantine: that some suspect that Baskin was involved in the disappearance of her first husband. On Monday, during her first episode of Dancing With The Stars, the family of her missing first husband ran a commercial about the disappearance.

Tiger King was as much more a show telling the story of these animal rescue owners and their twisted legal filings than a show about animal rescue. So it will certainly be interesting to see what a Carole Baskin reality show looks like, presumably without Joe Exotic in it.