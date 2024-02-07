Since 2019, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson has terrorized Netflix. Pretty soon it will be invading the real world. Per The New York Post, the comic has announced an honest-to-god I Think You Should Leave tour, in which he’ll lug his hot dog costume, sloppy steaks, and stupid hat on all across America.

Things kick off in April at New York City’s Beacon Theater before heading out to Chicago, followed by his hometown of Detroit. There are also stops in Fort Worth, Austin, Phoenix, and in Los Angeles, where the team will take part in the Netflix is a Joke Fest.

What exactly will this tour comprise of? Right now listings say it will involve Robinson and co-creator, writer, and performer Zach Kanin (perhaps best known as the mother-in-law-loving tauntee in the top shelf “Focus Group” sketch). There will be additional guests, but currently none are listed. Perhaps they’ll lug around Tim Heidecker to rattle off made-up jazz musician names. Will Ruben Rabasa tail along just so he can drag Kanin in front of hundreds of people? Will Robinson play the Egg Game in front of everyone?

As of this writing, I Think You Should Leave has not yet been renewed for a fourth season. Of course, Robinson is about to be a bit busy hitting the road, but perhaps while he’s cruising around the country — with a good steering wheel, stopping to try and scam people at drive-thrus — he’ll dream up some new sketches about characters have shouty meltdowns.

You can some (though not all) I Think You Should Leave tickets over at LiveNation.

(Via NY Post)