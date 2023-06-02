Justified: City Primeval showrunners have already cautioned their audience that U.S. Deputy Marshal Raylan Givens may not get out of Detroit alive, but nonetheless, anticipation is high for the revival. The story will pick up fifteen years after Raylan left Harlan County, and as with a certain essential episode, he’ll take his boots and hat elsewhere. This time around, Timothy Olyphant’s most infamous lawman will be in particular pursuit of “Oklahoma Wildman” Clement Mansell, portrayed by Boyd Holbrook.

Will this presumed limited series (whether or not Raylan survives) truly be a one-and-done revival season, however? Olyphant, who’s currently in Austin for City Primeval world premiere events, expressed interest in keeping this shindig going if possible. Deadline passes on the word:

“I’d show up,” Timothy Olyphant, star and executive producer, said at the conclusion of the show’s panel at ATX TV Festival in Austin on Thursday. “I had a good time. Every time we’ve done this I’ve had a good time,” he added. Executive producer Sarah Timberman echoed the statement, “If he shows up I show up–we all show up.”

This could potentially be good news, of course, but first, a word of caution about getting hopes too high. Olyphant is an effusive fellow, and this is quite charming, but we’ll have to wait and see how things go. Back in 2019 when Netflix cancelled the beloved Santa Clarita Diet after three seasons, Olyphant insisted that “I’m going to continue coming in and doing scenes. If they don’t want to film it, that’s up to them.” And to my dismay, it doesn’t seem like Netflix took him up on that generous offer. Of course, FX has a long history with Justified and doesn’t cancel shows as readily as Netflix does, so we can keep our fingers crossed on City Primeval longevity. Also, we can hope that Raylan doesn’t, you know, actually die this season. (Don’t take off the hat!)

(Via Deadline)