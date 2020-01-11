Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Will Return As Golden Globes Hosts Next Year

This year’s Golden Globes were a spotty affair, filled with stirring speeches but also a hostile host, Ricky Gervais, who at times only seemed to be amusing Leonardo DiCaprio. Gervais joked that his fifth time was also his last time, and though that may or may not be true, it looks like he’ll at least not be there in 2021: As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Globes have tapped two other beloved emcees to return, namely Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The dynamic duo hosted the ceremony three times, between 2013 and 2015, and their easy rapport — and inability to piss off Tom Hanks — was always extremely well-received. On top of that the two are frequently paired together at other awards shows, which benefit from their long history as collaborators, from SNL through last year’s Wine Country, which Poehler directed.

The Globes are noted for not only including movies and TV, but for their laidback, boozy vibe, its audience of talent sitting at tables with food and drink rather than stuck in seats, only occasionally able to nip off to the bar. Meanwhile, the more formal Oscars are once again going hostless because they can’t figure out it’s always easy to just hire the stars of Baby Mama.

(Via THR)