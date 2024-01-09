Tina Fey is reuniting with longtime collaborators Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield for a new series called The Four Seasons, not to be confused with that other place. The series, co-created and starring Fey, was given an eight-episode order on Netflix.

This will be Fey’s first starring role since Liz Lemon was seen sulking around 30 Rock, but she is no stranger to Netflix, where she co-created Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Season three of Girls5Eva, executive produced by Fey, is also heading to the streamer this year. She’s had various appearances in other comedies over the years, including Only Murders in the Building and a particularly gut-wrenching episode of Bob’s Burgers.

The series will be an adaptation of the 1981 movie of the same name starring Alan Alda and Carol Burnett. According to the official logline of the original film: “Three couples vacation together every season. After one divorces, feelings of betrayal and more spawn criticisms of one another, but the things that keep them together are stronger than those which might pull them apart.”

No other casting announcements have been made at this time, but let’s consider the options! Fey frequently enlists Jon Hamm for her projects, so maybe we’ll get to see him after he wraps up his stint on Fargo. Of course, we can always hope for a Fey/Poehler reunion, which is sure to happen one of these days, right? And maybe she’ll call in Matt Damon, just for some laughs.

