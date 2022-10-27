‘Girls5Eva’ Is Staying Together, But Moving To Netflix For Season 3

They said they’ll be famous 5eva, not on Peacock 5eva. The Peacock comedy Girls5Eva is moving over to Netflix for its third season, Netflix announced in a press release on Thursday. You might have to pay extra to share your account soon, but at least the money is going toward saving one of the best comedies on TV right now, right?

The comedy series, from creator/showrunner Meredith Scardino and executive producer Tina Fey, follows the reunited members of a popular girl band from the late 90s/early 2000s as they manage their reunion and adulthood. Netflix will be the exclusive home for the third season and the streamer has also acquired streaming rights to the first and second seasons of Emmy-nominated comedy. The series stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps.

“Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch,” executive producers Meredith Scardino, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond & Robert Carlock said in a joint statement. “And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment. Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduce, if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock ’99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire.”

Fey and Carlock have worked with Netflix before on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, a comedy series they co-created.