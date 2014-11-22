Tina Fey’s New Comedy ‘The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Moves From NBC To Netflix

Netflix is on a roll this week. After NBC decided not to move forward with The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the online streaming service stepped in to buy the first season of the comedy and ordered a second one to boot.

The series stars Ellie Kemper and comes from the minds of 30 Rock producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. NBC’s Robert Greenblatt released a statement late Friday afternoon explaining the network has no room for a new comedy in it’s “very drama-heavy mid-season schedule.” From Vulture:

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stars The Office‘s Ellie Kemper as an adorkable cult member who escapes to start her life over in New York City. She moves in with a struggling actor played by Tituss Burgess and gets a job working for Jane Krakowski, and then presumably has all sorts of wacky adventures.

With the final season of Parks and Rec right around the corner, I’m sure they could’ve done a little finagling to fit the series in their lineup. On the bright side, Netflix has racked another quirky comedy to their growing roster. The entire first season of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will premiere in March 2015.

