Tina Fey’s New Comedy ‘The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Moves From NBC To Netflix

Netflix is on a roll this week. After NBC decided not to move forward with The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the online streaming service stepped in to buy the first season of the comedy and ordered a second one to boot.
The series stars Ellie Kemper and comes from the minds of 30 Rock producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. NBC’s Robert Greenblatt released a statement late Friday afternoon explaining the network has no room for a new comedy in it’s “very drama-heavy mid-season schedule.” From Vulture:
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stars The Office‘s Ellie Kemper as an adorkable cult member who escapes to start her life over in New York City. She moves in with a struggling actor played by Tituss Burgess and gets a job working for Jane Krakowski, and then presumably has all sorts of wacky adventures.
With the final season of Parks and Rec right around the corner, I’m sure they could’ve done a little finagling to fit the series in their lineup. On the bright side, Netflix has racked another quirky comedy to their growing roster. The entire first season of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will premiere in March 2015.
I’m amazed that 30 Rock, the best sitcom in recent memory got a full run on NBC. I might have to get netflix now.
You wanna name another network SITCOM that’s better?
This makes sense. I bet 30 Rock was way more popular on Netflix than it was on network tv, so NBC cuts a probable critical darling and ratings turd and Netflix picks up a likely hot new comedy to entice suscribers.
Had me until “adorkable”
And then won you back at “i”?
Probably a good move. NBC obviously isn’t where you want to be as a sitcom nowadays, anyway.
So now now when Parks is done the golden age of NBC comedy is dead. And yes, Parks/30 Rock/Office were way better than the Seinfeld/Friends era
Controversial opinion. I agree.
Not in terms of ratings which is why Seinfeld/Friends/Frasier will always be the golden age of NBC comedy. In terms of shows I enjoy more? Seinfeld is clearly at the top with 30 Rock/Office fighting for 2 and 3.
It sucks that NBC can’t seem to jumpstart their comedy division but at least greenblatt is smart enough to realize that if no one is going to watch comedy’s on NBC they may as well sell it to a place where it’s working. Surprisingly good move on their part.
Agreed. Now someone needs to tell NBC to remove the show from their website. [www.nbc.com]
@eltigrechino You know that part was the quote, right? You know that wasn’t written here….
Every time I see the NBC Thursday line up right now my eyes piss tears.
Your time in the bathroom must be an interesting one.
