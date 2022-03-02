Thanks to the recent Netflix doc The Tinder Swindler, Simon Leviev is a household name — and it’s not even his real name. The one born Shimon Yehuda Hayut is a longtime conman who was first nabbed in 2011 after cashing checks for a family for whom he was babysitting. His most famous exploits, however, involve fleecing women out of millions of dollars over Tinder. He’s back on the streets, though, and he’s found new ways to make dough.

As per TMZ, Leviev — who was only recently banned from dating apps due to the notoriety he accrued thanks to the aforementioned doc — has been offering his services to nightclubs for a hefty fee. What are his services, exactly? Well, he’s famous — or infamous, anyway. And clubs in Philadelphia, Boston, Germany, and Mexico are all after him to put in appearances.

Leviev doesn’t come cheap, however. He’s currently charging $20,000 an appearance. That fee does not include bottle service, which is on his list of demands. That item is on the cheaper side of the list; he’s also demanding, as per TMZ, “a private jet, suite at a 5-star hotel, black SUV car service and 2 full-time security guards. In other words, a man who’s been jailed for flimflam is coaxing nightclubs into forking over a fortune, all because he’s a criminal of note.

For now, however, Leviev can always scoop up some extra scratch via his Cameo account. Oh, and of course, he’s hocking NTFs.

The Tinder Swindler now streams on Netflix.

(Via TMZ)